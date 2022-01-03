Rappler at 10: Sports milestones through the lens

Here are Rappler Sports’ top 10 videos that capture some great sporting moments

In the last decade, Rappler has been committed to delivering the stories of Philippine sports’ greatest milestones through the lens of the camera.

Here are Rappler Sports’ top 10 videos that have captured great sporting moments, engaged viewers, and touched the hearts of Filipino fans.

Kwentong Kampeon: Ang ginintuang buhat ni Hidilyn Diaz

Noong nakamtan ni Hidilyn Diaz ang unang gintong medalya ng Pilipinas sa Olympics, nalaman ng lahat ang kwento niya simula ng pagkabata.

Sa video na ito, ibinahagi ni Diaz na hindi naging madali ang mga karanasan niya sa dalawang dekada sa weightlifting. Sundan natin kung paano nagtagumpay si Diaz sa lahat ng kahirapan at paano niya nilaban ang estigma ng mga kababaihan sa weightlifting.

HIGHLIGHTS: Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather

One of the biggest sporting moments in the last decade includes the 2015 bout between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather – known as the richest boxing fight in history.

In this blockbuster bout, Rappler captured how Mayweather extended his immaculate streak to 48-0 over boxing’s only eight-division world champion.

A young, bubbly Carlos Yulo shares his medal hopes

When Carlos Yulo was 12 years old, he was a gymnastics prodigy only dreaming to win the Southeast Asian gold.

Watch this 2012 Rappler exclusive where a bubbly Yulo, then the Palarong Pambansa individual all-around defending champion, talk about his sports dreams almost a decade before he bagged a historic world championship.

Margielyn Didal stands up for PH skate scene

When Rappler covered the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, the team got a chance to tell the story of skateboarder Margielyn Didal, who captured the continental tournament’s first women’s street skate gold.

More than winning, the Cebuana skateboarder talked about her wish to skate freely in the streets as it used to be illegal in her hometown.

FULL BOUT: Mark ‘Magnifico’ Magsayo vs Panya Uthok

In one of Rappler’s most memorable exclusive coverages, the team broadcasted the fight between Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and Thai opponent Panya Uthok live from Bohol in 2019.

The pride of Bohol kept his record perfect at 20-0 after defeating the Thai veteran via unanimous decision, which was viewed by Magsayo’s fans from all over the world.

Rappler Talk Sports: Younghusband brothers on Azkals’ Asian Cup berth

The Philippine Azkals clinched their maiden Asian Cup berth in 2018, which was captained by national football icons Phil and James Younghusband.

The Younghusbands, who were part of the “Miracle of Hanoi” team in 2010, led the rise of Philippine football and reached a breakthrough in the continental stage when the Azkals defeated Tajikistan in front of a raucous crowd at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Pacquiao turns emotional talking about son’s boxing dream

Everyone knows that Pacquiao used boxing to carve his way out of poverty.

This is why he doesn’t want his son Jimuel to pursue a boxing career as the elder Pacquiao knows how grueling the process can be. But the eldest son of Pacquiao has been persistent on his dream to follow his father’s footsteps.

Watch Manny turn emotional as he chose to support his son’s dream in this 2019 interview.

‘More sushi for us’: Joseph Schooling makes Olympics cut in SEA Games 2019

Singapore swimming sensation Joseph Schooling was one of the biggest sports stars who competed in the country’s hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, which served as an Olympic qualifier.

Schooling secured an Olympic berth in his pet event, the 100m butterfly, where he won the 2016 Rio Olympics gold over swimming legend Michael Phelps.

The Singaporean also won the hearts of the Filipinos when he paid tribute to his Filipino nanny when he won the Olympic gold.

Jerwin Ancajas dares to be a great champion

Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas is set to be the country’s next boxing star after holding the IBF junior bantamweight title since 2016.

Rappler visited Ancajas’ training ground “Survival Camp” in 2017 before his title defense against Jamie Conlan, where he stopped the British in six rounds.

Find out why Ancajas has the potential to succeed Philippine boxing legend Pacquiao.

Sports wRap: Tokyo Olympics closing ceremonies

The Philippines had the most historic campaign in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which saw Hidilyn Diaz bring home the country’s first gold medal and the Philippine boxers haul in three more medals.

Diaz ended the country’s search for the elusive Olympic gold when she ruled the women’s 55kg in thrilling fashion. Nesthy Petecio also made history as the country’s first female Olympic boxing silver medalist, while Carlo Paalam nabbed silver and Eumir Marcial took home the bronze medal.

Watch anchor Beatrice Go and senior desk editor Chito de la Vega give their insights on the inspiring moments from the world’s top athletes in the quadrennial meet.

