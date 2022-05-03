The future of independent journalism needs you

It’s scary to think that one day, it won’t matter if information shared was vetted, verified, and analyzed by journalists who meticulously study details of stories – making sure statements are cross checked against other facts and data or making the time to seek out and listen to reliable sources. It’s scary to think about and ask – will lies reign supreme? Will fabricated narratives win the hearts of people over the truth of track records, historical accounts, and cold hard facts?

This year, the theme of World Press Freedom Day is journalism under digital siege. At Rappler, we know this all too well. Being at the forefront of attacks since 2016 has been a painful daily reality for all of us in the newsroom.

It wasn’t always like this. Ten years ago, Rappler was born alongside the hope and excitement that broader access to information would create a better world. But here we are now. When social media platforms took over our direct relationship with our readers, our community became fractured, divided, and driven into echo chambers of hate, anger, and fear. Gone were the days of a public space where we could freely discuss and converse without fear of getting hurt or attacked.

So today, we turn our community once again. We invite you to join us and help us grow, away from the algorithms that divide us and the toxic digital noise. Here in Rappler+, you get to help us shine the light on the issues that matter to you while supporting our brand of fearless journalism. Rappler+ is a global community of people who still believe and hope in the power of independent journalism. It’s a place where we get to rebuild and grow our digital space into something safer and braver, towards a world where journalism thrives and where truth prevails.



In celebration of World Press Freedom Day, you can now give someone a Rappler+ membership which will get them access to exclusive content and events that give insight and clarity on today's top stories.