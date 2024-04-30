LIST: World Press Freedom Day 2024 events, activities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From competitions to open forums and live gigs, various student publications and organizations across the Philippines have come up with on-ground and virtual events lined up for May 3 onwards in commemoration of the 31st World Press Freedom Day

MANILA, Philippines — To mark the 31st celebration of World Press Freedom Day, publications and interest groups in the country will be conducting events and activities starting from Friday, May 3 and onwards.

This year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will host a conference themed: “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis,’’ in time of this commemoration. The theme stresses the instances of censorship experienced by media practitioners and the importance of genuine reporting for a sustainable future.

To emphasize the roles of independent journalism in a time of disinformation and climate crisis, here is a running list of upcoming events and activities initiated by student publications and advocacy groups for World Press Freedom Day:

In-person events

88 FRYER, a gig space for music and events, is inviting everyone to attend the PRESS PLAY GIG on Friday, May 3, at the 88 Fryer Bar in Timog Avenue, Quezon City. The gig will feature several local artists such as Oh, Flamingo!, Oriang, Joshua Kim, and Worship The Gays.

For tickets and concerns about the event, you may RSVP through this link or contact Ms. Fay Sales at 09173183456. There is a P500 door charge which includes a free drink. The event opens at 8 pm.

The American Corner Davao in Ateneo De Davao University (ADDU) is conducting Kanopy Film Party and forum on Friday, May 17, at the ADDU Jacinto Campus, Davao City. It will feature the Academy Award-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov, which centers on the struggles and atrocities experienced by Ukrainian journalists, including his own, during the 2022 Russian invasion. The screening is open to the public. Coffee and food will also be provided. If interested, you may sign up through this link.



in Ateneo De Davao University (ADDU) is conducting Kanopy Film Party and forum on Friday, May 17, at the ADDU Jacinto Campus, Davao City. It will feature the Academy Award-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov, which centers on the struggles and atrocities experienced by Ukrainian journalists, including his own, during the 2022 Russian invasion. The screening is open to the public. Coffee and food will also be provided. If interested, you may sign up through this link. The Magdalo Jr., the official high school and college student publications of Emilio Aguinaldo College – Manila, invites students to a week-long event themed, “The Media’s Light: Upholding the Bastion of Truth for Inquisitive Minds,” starting May 6 to 11.

The launch of the event will focus on “Capturing Creativity in Journalism: A Seminar on Photojournalism and Graphic Design,” a seminar workshop crafted for Junior High and Senior High students. Interested students from EAC – Manila must prepare P100 for ticket reservation and register through this link here.

Online

Climate Tracker Asia, in collaboration with the US Embassy, is holding a series of webinars called “Writing the Story of Our Generation,” on May 3, 5 pm. It will be available live on social media sites (TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook). The event will run for 90 minutes and consists of discussions on urban resilience and biodiversity, testimonies from climate journalists, and other pressing issues.



in collaboration with the US Embassy, is holding a series of webinars called “Writing the Story of Our Generation,” on May 3, 5 pm. It will be available live on social media sites (TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook). The event will run for 90 minutes and consists of discussions on urban resilience and biodiversity, testimonies from climate journalists, and other pressing issues. DZUP, the official radio station of the University of the Philippines, invites everyone to listen to “Malayang Pamamahayag, Responsableng Mamamahayag! (Malayang Media bilang Puso ng Demokrasya)’’ on Thursday, May 2 at 12 PM. This program is in conjunction with other events, such as National Literature Month and Labor Day. If you are interested to hear more about this discussion, you may check here.



the official radio station of the University of the Philippines, invites everyone to listen to “Malayang Pamamahayag, Responsableng Mamamahayag! (Malayang Media bilang Puso ng Demokrasya)’’ on Thursday, May 2 at 12 PM. This program is in conjunction with other events, such as National Literature Month and Labor Day. If you are interested to hear more about this discussion, you may check here. Pitik Bulag partnership with Explained PH and Rappler civic engagement arm MovePH, has launched a political cartoon competition themed, “Journalism that Empowers the Margins.” The contest is open to artists of all levels. You may submit your works at the #public-art channel of Rappler Communities, on or before Thursday, May 2, 7 pm. For more information on the competition mechanics, click here.



partnership with Explained PH and Rappler civic engagement arm MovePH, has launched a political cartoon competition themed, “Journalism that Empowers the Margins.” The contest is open to artists of all levels. You may submit your works at the #public-art channel of Rappler Communities, on or before Thursday, May 2, 7 pm. For more information on the competition mechanics, click here. The Bosun, the official student publication of the University of Asia and the Pacific is hosting an online essay writing competition entitled, ‘’Waves of Discourse’,” from May 3 to 10. It is open to both students and non-UAP undergraduate students. If you want to join, you may pre-register through this link for free.

If you know of any other events commemorating the 31st World Press Freedom Day on May 3, we welcome you to share the details through the #factsfirstph chatroom on Rappler Communities or through move.ph@rappler.com – with reports from Allaine Kate Leda, Adelainne Balbin, and Mika Soria/Rappler.com

Allaine Kate A. Leda is a Rappler intern from West Visayas State University – Main Campus. She is currently a fourth-year student taking up Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

Mika Soria is a Rappler volunteer from the University of the Philippines Diliman. As a soon-to-be graduate from the Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing program, they are interested in exploring writing in the field of journalism–most especially when it comes to stories centered on community and nation-building.

Adelainne Balbin is a Rappler intern from the Lyceum of the Philippines University Manila. She is currently in her fourth year in college taking up Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.