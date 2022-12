Go beyond Maria, the journalist

To many, Maria Ressa is a fearless journalist and, in recent years, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

But there’s so much more to Maria than these facets of her identity.

In this video, we enumerate 11 facts about Maria – some details only Rapplers know; others, she wrote about in her book ‘How To Stand Up To A Dictator.’

Watch and get to know Maria Ressa up close and personal.