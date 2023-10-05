Rappler’s Jee Geronimo chosen for UN climate summit fellowship in Dubai

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Internews' Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security will bring fellows from developing countries to the UAE to attend and report on COP28

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler environment and science desk editor Jee Geronimo was selected to cover the 2023 United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as one of the 28 fellows of the Climate Change Media Partnership (CCMP) program.

For this year’s fellowship – led by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security – 20 fellows from developing countries will attend and report on COP28 in person while eight fellows will cover the conference remotely.

“COP28 will see the first-ever Global Stocktake since the Paris Agreement, assessing the progress by countries to date on climate mitigation, adaptation, and equitable implementation. The fellows will receive support and guidance from seasoned climate journalists affiliated with EJN’s global network of trainers,” EJN said in a post announcing the selected fellows on Wednesday, October 4.

The 28 fellows were chosen from a record number of nearly 600 applicants worldwide.

Aside from Geronimo, 19 other CCMP fellows will be covering COP28 in person:

Ahang Habib Hawrami (Iraq)

Chiamaka Okafor (Nigeria)

Daniela Quintero Díaz (Colombia)

El Mahjoub Dasaa (Morocco)

Erika Kurnia (Indonesia)

Eugenia Akorfa Kumi (Ghana)

Fredrick Kusu (Solomon Islands)

Jacob Walter Ochieng (Kenya)

Jamaila Maitland (Jamaica)

Kann Vicheika (Cambodia)

Kannikar Petchkaew (Thailand)

Letícia Klein (Brazil)

Matias Avramow (Argentina)

Muhammad Iftikhar Khan (Pakistan)

Sahar Mohammed Al-Shameri (Yemen)

Sarah Khazem (Syria)

Simrin Sirur (India)

Uzmi Athar (India)

Zeina Moneer (Egypt)

Eight fellows from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Lower Mekong countries will be covering remotely:

MENA cohort

Undisclosed

Mohamed Ouerghi (Tunisia)

Hadeer Elhadary (Egypt)

Sanar Hasan (Iraq)

Mekong cohort

Kieu Thoan Thu (Vietnam)

Quach Thi Kieu Mai (Vietnam)

Samanachan Buddhajak (Thailand)

Sutheemon Kumkoom (Thailand)

The fellows covering in person will be in Dubai during the two-week conference from November 30 to December 12.

Geronimo has led Rappler’s environment coverage since 2018, including regional reporting with other newsrooms that won several The Society of Publishers in Asia awards in 2020 and 2022. She is also one of the hosts of Rappler’s environment show, The Green Report. She has been covering COPs remotely since 2021.

Follow Rappler’s coverage of climate change and other environmental issues here. – Rappler.com