Powering communities responsibility: AboitizPower’s good neighbor approach

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by AboitizPower and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

On World Environment Day, AboitizPower (AP) takes great pride in its role as a responsible and caring neighbor to its host communities. With a steadfast dedication to environmental stewardship in and around its host communities, AP spearheads initiatives that benefit people and the planet. Here are some of them:

Carbon Sink Management Program: AP’s tree-planting initiatives sequester carbon, preserve biodiversity, and provide socio-economic benefits to communities. AP and its subsidiaries have planted over two million seedlings across the Philippines in the last seven years. BRICK Hub for Circular Economy: AP’s innovative facility transforms fly ash and plastic waste from its coal facilities into durable blocks. By reducing landfill waste and repurposing plastic, AP exemplifies this year’s World Environment Day theme of #BeatPlasticPollution. Biodiversity Conservation: AP collaborates with local stakeholders to protect ecologically significant areas, conducting habitat restoration, biodiversity monitoring, and educational programs to preserve ecosystem services and support communities. It advocates for sea turtles and even adopted the Philippine eagle Pangarap. Partnerships and Collaboration: Through programs like “Scubasurero” and clean-up activities, AP inspires collective action, spurring volunteerism among residents and team members to protect and preserve the environment.

AP helps create a cleaner and greener future through these initiatives, benefiting present and future generations. Learn more about it here. – Rappler.com