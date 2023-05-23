AC Health’s Healthway Medical Network promises Care Beyond Cure in brand refresh

Through the merging of Qualimed and Healthway, patients can expect seamless care across the network

AC Health’s hospitals group upholds patient-centric care with the official launch of its refreshed brand, Healthway Medical Network (HMN). Under the network, AC Health has connected its clinics and hospitals and brought QualiMed into the fold to further widen its continuum of care.

Last May 8, HMN marked the transition with a ceremonial signage lighting ceremony at the renamed Healthway Qualimed Sta. Rosa hospital in Laguna. To show its commitment to patient-first service, the Ayala Corporation also gifted 700 AC Care Cards to the city of Sta. Rosa, which provides cardholders with access to HMN’s extensive services and specialty centers.

“The integration and launch of the Healthway Medical Network and its promise to deliver care beyond cure exemplifies Ayala’s relentless pursuit of excellence in its unwavering commitment to nation-building,” said Ayala Corporation’s Fernando Zobel de Ayala, who graced the event along with LGU representatives and leaders from AC Health and Healthway.

In the coming years, Healthway is set to upgrade everything from IT to infrastructure to clinical pathways. But at the heart of this immense undertaking is a simple guiding principle: HMN’s tagline, “Care Beyond Cure.”

Treating the whole person, not just the illness

In a roundtable discussion with HMN patients and reps, AC Health chief public health officer and QualiMed Manila COO Dr. Rizzy Alejandro shared an anecdote about how, despite the many examinations and procedures her father experienced during a bout of dengue, what he remembered the most was his doctor’s treatment. This captures the essence of Healthway’s brand of care beyond cure.

“I think that’s really a testament to doctors providing care and, although, yes, we provide the medical aspect of it, the medicines and diagnostics, what patients will remember is how they were taken care of,” said Dr. Alejandro.

To deliver a seamless and personal experience for all patients, Healthway is implementing Connected Care Circles, which brings together a multidisciplinary healthcare team that reviews a patient’s needs. This way, patients are ensured that each step is coordinated as they move across the Healthway network.

In order to serve quality healthcare, Healthway is also expanding its specialized institutions for more particular treatments. Some of these establishments include Healthway’s multi-speciality center in Makati, a women’s center in Sta. Rosa, and a pioneering cancer care hospital in Taguig that is set to open in September 2023. HMN is also set to open three new clinics in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao this year.

Filling in the gaps of healthcare in the Philippines

According to AC Health president and CEO Paolo Borromeo, the company’s goal is to bridge gaps in Filipino healthcare as it builds its ecosystem. “Healthway Medical Network remains a crucial component of this ecosystem and AC Health will continue to explore even more opportunities to drive synergies within our network, offering a differentiated experience for our Healthway doctors, employees, and of course our patients,” said Borromeo.

Being part of AC Health, Healthway and its patients can also be connected to the company’s pharmacy and digital health assets, which include Generika Drugstore and KonsultaMD, respectively. Patients can also expect improved efficiency in the coming months as Healthway works on a centralized electronic medical records (ERM) and clinical information system.

As Healthway kicks off a new chapter in its evolution, regulars and new patients alike can expect a high standard of holistic care at their nearest Healthway center. To learn more about HMN’s services and locations, visit their website at https://www.healthway.com.ph/. – Rappler.com