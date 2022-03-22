Acer launches air purifier brand ‘acerpure’

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Acer and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Since 2020, we’ve been staying indoors for longer periods of time. We may be going out more these days but at the end of the day, we still come home. Thus, having clean and fresh air where we spend the most time in is important.

Thanks to 3D Airflow Technology, the acerpure cozy projects air up to 15 meters away so it completely circulates the air five times per hour, reaching every corner of your home. With 12 touch-activated speed settings and 90° up/down, 95° left/right oscillating direction adjustment for easy, accurate control, it also has greater range and more concentrated airflow than a standard fan for improved indoor air circulation. The acerpure cozy also helps you save energy by eliminating uncomfortable temperature differences within your home, working with your heating and air conditioning to adjust room temperature.

acerpure cozy. Thanks to 3D Airflow Technology, it projects air up to 15 meters away.

Both the acerpure pro and the acerpure cool have a 4-in-1 HEPA filter that eliminates bacteria, allergens, and pollutants from your home and/or office so your air is healthier and fresher. This filter offers triple protection from unsafe air by removing pet hair and dander and 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, such as PM1.0, allergies, bacteria, formaldehyde, and odors.

The acerpure pro has a touch-sensitive button, a smart mode that chooses the fan speed based on the pollution in its environment, a turbo mode, a timer, and a safety lock for kids and pets. The air purifier eliminates certain viruses and bacteria from the environment with HEPA Plus+. These include elimination of 99.99% bacteria, 99.9% anti-coronavirus (229E) 2, and influenza A(H1N1) 3 virus activity.

The acerpure cool has the Ag⁺ Silver Coated Filter that helps eliminate bacteria and viruses. This filter underwent extensive third-party laboratory tests to certify its efficacy in eliminating bacteria and effectiveness against the activity of the H1N1 virus. It also has the PM1.0 Air Quality Sensor that automatically switches purifier speed if poor indoor air quality is detected while the Airflow Booster projects filtered air up to 16 meters away.

acerpure pro. It has a smart mode that chooses the fan speed based on the environment.

The purifiers come in aesthetically pleasing white finishes and are compact enough to fit any part of the home or office. They’re also low noise so they won’t disturb you while you’re working, learning, or sleeping.

The acerpure pro and the acerpure cool are supported by an app called acerpure Life, which detects the quality of indoor air, and sends automatic notifications of indoor and outdoor air pollution alerts. acerpure Life controls, monitors, and starts the air-purifying functions even when you are not home. You can download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

“Having air purifiers at home is no longer a luxury. Having cool and purified air at home and in the office is a necessity in these times. acerpure’s technologies assess air quality and improve it, so you always have air that’s cooler and cleaner,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines’ general manager.

acerpure cool. It has the Ag⁺ Silver Coated Filter that helps eliminate bacteria and viruses.

Pricing and availability

For the month of March, acerpure products are at special promo prices, with the acerpure cozy priced at P4,499 to P4,999; while the acerpure pro and acerpure cool are priced at P9,999 and P12,999 to P12,999 and P16,999 respectively.

acerpure is available in the following stores: Acer Flagship Store in SM Megamall, select Acer Concept Stores and Predator Concept Stores; Microvalley in SM North EDSA, and select Octagon and Abenson branches. acerpure devices can also be bought from official Shopee and Lazada stores.

For more information about Acer and acerpure products, follow Acer Philippines on its social media platforms: @AcerPH on Facebook, @acerph on Instagram and @acerphils on Twitter or go to www.acer.com. – Rappler.com