CheckThisOut: Must-haves to help you go full goblin mode in 2023

Are you embracing your goblin era this 2023? “Goblin Mode” is Oxford’s 2022 Word Of The Year – and despite its unusual phrasing, going “Goblin” may not be as bad as it sounds.

Per Oxford, Goblin Mode is “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” The word won through public voting and bested other 2022 trending words such as “Metaverse” and “#IStandWith”

With social media advocating for putting our best foot forward, Goblin Mode is essentially the antithesis of looking polished for others. Mix that with the pandemic making people look inward and rebel against ​​unattainable lifestyles, and you’ve got yourself a shift worthy of becoming Word of the Year.

“’Goblin mode’ resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point,” said Oxford University Press head, Casper Grathwohl.

“It’s a relief to acknowledge that we’re not always the idealized, curated selves that we’re encouraged to present on our Instagram and TikTok feeds.”

Whether or not you’re going full Goblin this 2023 (we don’t recommend being 100% lazy or greedy either), here are some online finds to help you pause from the hustle and bustle and simply be.

Something feels extra luxurious about stepping out of the shower in a bathrobe. Is it the cotton feel? The fact that we saw it in movies? Or it just really is? Either way, a reliable cotton bathrobe will make your post-bathtime moment more special. Hey, you can even buy two to wear while lounging around the house.

Simple duvets are so 2020. For those that need a little more security and miss that swaddled feeling when going to sleep, weighted blankets are for you. It’s best to remember that you should get a blanket that contours well and distributes its weight evenly.

To make sure you don’t feel uncomfortable, a good rule of thumb is that your weighted blanket shouldn’t be more than 10% of your body weight. They typically come in 12 and 15 pounds, so best to contact trusted sellers to get your money’s worth.

If you want to take your lounge time basically anywhere, check out these wearable blankets that you can wear in bed, at your work desk, or even in the office if you’re feeling extra brave.

Bleeves Philippines offers regular-sized blankets that cover up your entire body right up to your ankles. If you want the full-body experience, they also have extra large hoodie blankets.

Ahh, Crocs – the pinnacle of comfort footwear. The famous lightweight clogs are now seeing a resurgence, and it’s high time to get back on the trend.

If you want a little more oomph on the typically low and on-the-go shoes, check out their platform shoes that still have the same Crocs comfort with a sleeker and elevated look.

Going Goblin Mode doesn’t have to mean leaving all your stuff in disarray. If you have too many things laying around on your bed or bedside table, consider these adorable drawers that you can take anywhere. It doesn’t require a label for organization either, as you can simply color-coordinate the stackable boxes.

As someone who basically lives in her headphones, it’s definitely a worthy investment to be in your own little bubble. If you don’t want to break the bank with the trending headphones on the market right now, check out these foldable Bluetooth headphones from the local brand, Rock Space.

It comes with a built-in microphone and in gorgeous colors that are comparable to the TikTok-famous Sony WH-1000XM4s. Just don’t expect the same sound quality, what with the huge price gap. But don’t worry, it still has all the essentials you need. If you’re someone who likes taking selfies at home, it also looks pretty good on camera.

Whether you’re soaring high or laying low this new year, we hope these finds would help you make the journey smoother. Remember, you don’t have to exclusively go “Goblin” or be aesthetically pleasing throughout the year. Enjoy 2023 on your own terms! – Rappler.com