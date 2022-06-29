The best deals on laptops and more from Acer’s back-to-school sale

You can also get up to P5,000 gift certificates for Adidas products in participating The SM Stores

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Acer and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

This school year marks a new beginning as students gradually return to school to see their classmates, friends, and teachers in person after more than two years. While other schools remain online, one thing stays constant: Whether a student will attend face-to-face classes or learn from home, a desktop or laptop is essential for schoolwork.



Acer is ready to ring the bell with the best back-to-school deals plus up to 5,000php gift certificates for Adidas products in participating The SM Stores.*



Get up to a P20,000 discount or a gift certificate for Adidas merchandise in participating The SM Stores for every purchase of any qualifying Acer product until August 15, 2022.

GIVING BACK. Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim says their back-to-school promo aims to bring back every student’s excitement for the upcoming school year.



“We are helping students and their parents welcome the new school year with awesome deals in our back-to-school promo. These devices are perfect productivity tools aimed to bring back every student’s excitement for the upcoming school year. The past two years have been tough on students and their families, and this is our way of giving back,” said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.



For participating Acer Aspire 3, Acer Aspire 5, and Acer Aspire 7 models, get up to P1,000 discount and/or up to P3,000 Adidas voucher; for participating Acer Swift 3 and Swift 5 models, get up to P1,000 discount and/or up to P5,000 Adidas voucher; and for participating Acer Vero models, get up to P1,000 discount and/or up to P5,000 Adidas voucher.



For gaming notebooks, buy the Acer Nitro 5 and Acer Nitro 7 models and get up to P5,000 discount and/or up to P5,000 Adidas voucher, and get up to P10,000 discount for Predator Helios 300 models.



For consumer and gaming desktops, get up to P20,000 discount when you buy any of the participating Predator Orion 3000 and Predator Orion 5000 models, and up to P5,000 discount for participating Nitro 50 models.

Get up to P7,000 discount on participating Acer Aspire All-In-One, Acer Aspire XC and Acer Aspire TC models.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL PROMO. For every purchase of any qualifying Acer product, you can get up to a P20,000 discount or a gift certificate for Adidas merchandise in participating The SM Stores until August 15, 2022.

The promo, which runs from June 15 to August 15, 2022, extends to consumer, gaming, and AOpen monitors as well. You can get up to P4,000 discount for any participating Acer, Predator, and AOpen monitors and up to P1,500 discount off participating Acer projectors.



For acerpure’s line of air coolers and purifiers, you can get up to P5,000 discount on acerpure cool, acerpure pro, and acerpure cozy.



Participating stores are Acer Concept Stores, Acer Authorized Resellers, and the Acer Philippines Online Store.



The customer must complete the claiming process to avail of the Adidas voucher and register their product for warranty at https://warranty.acer.com.ph/ within one (1) week of purchase. If the product is eligible for the promo, the warranty site will have a drop-down list of The SM Stores branches and customers must choose their preferred branch redemption site to redeem the voucher. The customer cannot change The SM Store branch redemption site. Once the customer completes all the registration requirements, Acer will validate the credentials within five (5) business days. An electronic voucher will then be sent to the customer’s provided email address after seven (7) business days. For voucher redemption, customers must print the Adidas voucher sent to their email and present it to The SM Store branch of their choice with one (1) government-issued ID. The vouchers are only for Adidas bags and shoes and can be redeemed at participating The SM Stores nationwide.

ACER AMBASSADORS. Filipino boy band SB19 serenades their fans during Acer’s promotional event at the SM Mall of Asia.

P-pop sensation and Acer ambassador SB19 was the special guest during the launch of the promotion at the SM Mall of Asia, to the delight of their fans. The boy band performed “Bazinga,” “Mapa,” and Acer’s song, “Live It Up.”

For more information about Acer and the promotion, follow Acer Philippines on its social media platforms: @AcerPH on Facebook, @acerph on Instagram, and @acerphils on Twitter or go to www.acer.com. – Rappler.com

*Terms and conditions apply