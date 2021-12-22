SM provides relief and shelter to Typhoon Odette-hit areas, now accepts donations at all malls

If you are able to give, SM is currently accepting cash donations through online and offline channels

SM Foundation, Inc. through its Operation Tulong Express program, the relief operations program that gives immediate assistance in the form of basic needs in times of disasters, is providing aid to families affected by Typhoon Odette. They sent tens of thousands of Kalinga care and relief packs consisting of rice, bottled water and other essentials to over 5,000 families in Butuan city in Agustan del Norte, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Iloilo.

KALINGA. SM provides immediate relief to typhoon-hit areas. DUTY. SM employees heed the call of duty in typhoon areas to provide essential service.

Moreover, SM’s retail stores and malls were open when typhoon Odette struck to provide essential needs.

SM malls in Cebu, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan and Puerto Princesa provided temporary shelter to customers and nearby residents by offering free Wi-Fi, charging stations, drinking water, light snacks, free overnight parking and help desks ready to serve customers affected by the typhoon.

“Our malls always serve as temporary shelter during critical times to serve our communities’ needs. We are always ready to help those most vulnerable in the affected disaster areas and deploy our Operation Tulong Express outreach program immediately,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

MALLS OPEN. SM Seaside City in Cebu serve as charging stations for residents affected by Typhoon Odette.

Donations for the communities affected by Typhoon Odette will be accepted in 86 SM malls nationwide, including 8 SMDC malls. If you are able to donate, there are 3 ways to give:

Cash through donation boxes located at the SM Cares Bears of Joy booths and mall entrances

Direct bank deposit to the Philippine Red Cross (Account Name: PHILIPPINE RED CROSS; Banco De Oro – EDSA, Mandaluyong Branch; Account Number: 012928001854; SWIFT CODE: BNORPHMM)

Scanning the QR code below.

All proceeds will go directly through the PRC, a partner of SM Cares and the SM Foundation, Inc. – Rappler.com