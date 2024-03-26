Araneta City’s Sagrada Familia: A church inspired by Pope’s hat and New York’s The Oculus

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Those who live in Metro Manila need not go far to see an all-white church inspired by a Catholic Church headwear and an 'architectural gem' in New York City

MANILA, Philippines – What would a church look like if it was inspired by the Pope’s mitre hat and The Oculus in New York City?

Well, if you want to see one, just go to Sagrada Familia, a relatively new church at the top of Gateway 2 Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City.

REACH UP. The Sagrada Familia Church with beams that reach up to the sky, at the top of Gateway 2 Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City, on March 12, 2024. The church is part of the Diocese of Cubao. Jire Carreon/Rappler

Rowell Recinto, Araneta City’s senior management consultant, told Rappler on March 12 that the church was inspired by the mitre or miter, a traditional headwear worn by senior clergy of the Catholic Church such as bishops, archbishops, cardinals, and the Pope.

Sagrada Familia was designed by architect Sudhakar Thakurdesai, founder and president of International Design Collaborative (IDC), a consulting firm in the US. Thakurdesai is also the principal design consultant of Araneta City.

Thakurdesai had pitched this concept to ACI chairman Jorge Araneta who liked the idea and approved the design.

Sagrada Familia Church has an all-white interior and is fully air-conditioned. Aside from the mitre, it was also inspired by New York City’s The Oculus, a transit hub in the World Trade Center in New York City that is considered an “architectural gem.”

Similar to The Oculus, Araneta City says Sagrada Familia Church provides “a calming backdrop for contemplation and meditation.”

“It has modern glass walls to invite natural light in, illuminating the space and imparting a serene ambiance…,” adds Araneta City.

ALL-WHITE. Churchgoers attend Mass at the Sagrada Familia Church in Gateway 2 Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on December 10, 2023. Isagani de Castro, Jr./Rappler

It’s large hanging cross inside the church was created by sculptor Wilfredo Layug.

Outside the church is a garden. People can also see parts of Metro Manila at the roof top. Sagrada Familia is beside the newly opened ibis Styles Hotel, a French hotel brand which had its soft opening first week of March. ibis Styles has a café and patisserie on the same floor as the Sagrada Familia Church.

FROM THE TOP. The view of Sagrada Familia Church atop Gateway Mall 2 just beside the new ibis Styles Hotel in Araneta City, Quezon City on March 12, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

The Oculus was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava. According to the World Trade Center’s website, The Oculus’ “white metal-clad steel ribs reach up and out in a monumental move symbolic of a hand releasing a dove.” It was desgined to remind the world about the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Sagrada Familia Church, which opened in September 2023, has regular masses on Mondays to Saturdays at 12 noon and 5 pm; and on Sundays at 10:15 am, 11:30 am, 5 pm, and 6:30 pm.

“The Sagrada Familia Church is a place where we can gather and find quiet solace from our worries while in God’s embrace. We have made sure that it is designed to bring you a sense of peace amid the hectic pace of the metro,” Antonio Mardo, senior vice president for operations of Araneta City, had said last September.

LIGHT. Churchgoers attend Mass at night at the Sagrada Familia Church in Gateway 2 Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City, on December 10, 2023. Isagani de Castro, Jr./Rappler

The church is under the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Diocese of Cubao.

For Holy Week 2024, the Sagrada Familia Church will be closed on March 28 (Maundy Thursday) and March 29 (Good Friday) since the whole Gateway Mall 1 and 2 will also be closed.

Meantime, churchgoers who want to do a Visita Iglesia in the Diocese of Cubao have been advised to visit these 7 churches:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Cubao

Transfiguration of our Lord Parish, 18th Avenue

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish, Project 4

Nativity of our Lord Parish, Ermin Garcia

Saint John Paul II Parish, Eastwood

San Roque Parish, Bagumbayan

Christ the King Parish, Greenmeadows.

– Rappler.com

