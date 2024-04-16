Robinsons Malls partners with PETA for ‘One More Chance, The Musical’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

See the cast and get “One More Chance” to win coveted seats to the blockbuster show

Robinsons Malls has partnered with the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) in presenting One More Chance, The Musical the highly anticipated stage adaptation of the iconic 2007 Star Cinema film starring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.

“We are as thrilled and as excited as the millions of followers and supporters of Popoy and Basha, whose love story has stirred the hearts of so many Filipinos, encompassing decades of classic storytelling,” says Jess Zulueta, Robinsons Malls senior marketing director.

Robinsons Malls, a staunch advocate of the arts, has always championed the many passions of its customers. This is evidenced by its different projects and initiatives, from its collaborations with Jefre and Erwin Wurm to ARTablado, which gives visual artists from all over the Philippines the platform to showcase their work. Robinsons Malls is also home to great entertainment, consistently hosting exciting live performances and allowing mallgoers to see their favorite performers up close. It has also become a place where fresh talent is discovered and developed, thanks to the RMalls Academy.

BOOSTING LOCAL THEATER. Joel Lumanlan, Robinsons Malls’ vice president for marketing and operations, signs the partnership agreement alongside Beng Santos-Cabangon, executive director of PETA.

This time, Robinsons Malls is giving local theater a boost with its partnership with PETA. There’s another layer to the partnership—the musical will tell the unforgettable story of Popoy and Basha and their barkada using the songs of the hugely popular band and Robinsons Malls brand ambassadors, Ben&Ben.

One More Chance, The Musical, which opens at the PETA Theater Center on April 12, has already set records, selling out 50 shows months before opening night. Due to overwhelming demand, PETA added more shows and released new tickets but those too were instantly gone.

No tickets yet? No problem. Robinsons Malls gives you “One More Chance” to get tickets to the highly anticipated musical. You can win the hottest tickets in the country with Robinsons Malls’ Shop and Dine Promo, happening at Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Metro East, Robinsons Las Pinas, and Robinsons Galleria South.

Spend a minimum of P2,000 in a single transaction at any store in Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, or P1,000 at any store in Robinsons Metro East, Robinsons Las Pinas, and Robinsons Galleria South to receive one e-raffle entry. Additionally, a single-receipt purchase of P5,000 from Robinsons Supermarket in any of the four participating malls also earns you one e-raffle entry.

The promo runs from April 1 to 24. Winners will get two tickets to One More Chance, The Musical shows from May to June 2024.

The cast of One More Chance, The Musical will also be coming to select Robinsons Malls to give a glimpse of the musical and give away exciting prizes. Follow the official Facebook and Instagram accounts of Robinsons Malls for more information. – Rappler.com

