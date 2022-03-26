More battery life? TECNO Mobile’s new POVA Neo is for you

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by TECNO Mobile and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Premium smartphone and AIoT brand, TECNO Mobile, introduces its latest offering to the Philippine market, the full-power POVA Neo. With its 6,000mAh large battery and 18W fast charger, POVA Neo is a battery beast, promising to give users more than enough energy to power through the day.

TECNO Mobile remains committed to bringing innovative and high-performing smartphones to emerging markets, as the premium smartphone brand for all. With this latest release, the brand continues its mission to inspire progressive individuals, particularly the passionate and ambitious youth, to be fearless towards challenges, and stop at nothing to fulfill their dreams.

The launch of POVA Neo hinges on a campaign that celebrates everyday heroes who power on with their day-to-day tasks in order to serve the community. POVA Neo is set to be a smartphone that equips these community heroes with the power that enables them to carry on.

POVA Neo, the energy beast

POVA Neo is loaded with key features that are highly sought-after by today’s consumers – an ultimate power supply, large screen, smooth performance, a smart camera, and much more.

Fitted with a huge 6,000mAh battery, POVA Neo provides you with power to last the entire day. It is also equipped with Battery Lab 2.1 which gives you super power-saving features that are easy to control. And, with 18 watts of fast charging, it only takes POVA Neo 35 minutes to store enough power for up to 5 hours of gaming.

Users get to enjoy an immersive and smooth full-frame visual experience with POVA Neo’s big-screen display. This smartphone’s ET Engine enhancements deliver outstanding performance, with an extremely fast touch-driven response that’s perfect for gaming, while Game Space provides players with a cool interface and fast play.

The Smart Camera of the POVA Neo, with its 13MP HD quality image system, allows for more vivid details in your photos and videos. Its advanced AI lens is capable of 120fps Slow Motion capture, 1080P Time Lapse, and HDR Photography that fully preserves details in both light and dark areas. Modes like Beauty, Body, and Bokeh Beauty shots add depth, while AR Animojis and Stickers make your captured images more fun. POVA Neo is capable of panorama shooting as well, on both its rear and front-facing cameras.

POVA NEO. TECNO’s own “energy beast” is equipped with lots of power-saving features.

POVA Neo runs on HiOS 7.6, with a fresh UI interface that is easy to use, and offers various features including Peek Proof that provides your screen with privacy against prying eyes, Film Album for transforming your photos into eye-catching movies, and Kids Mode. This stylishly-designed smartphone is available in three colors – Obsidian, Geek Blue, and Powehi Black.

#KeepthePowerandCarryOn with TECNO Mobile’s #POVANeoPowerAllDay, which you can now check out at the TECNO Mobile Flagship Store in Lazada and the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee. The POVA Neo 4GB+64GB retails for P5,999, while the 6GB+128GB model sells for Php 6,999.

Enjoy big brand deals at the Lazada 10th Birthday Sale from March 27 to 29, 2022! Shop at the TECNO Global Flagship Store on Lazada, and save as much as P1,000 when you buy a POVA Neo. POVA Neo 4GB+64GB can be yours for just P5,055, from its original price of P5,999, while POVA Neo 6GB+128GB will be available for only P5,970, from its retail price of P6,999. TECNO Mobile’s Spark 8T 4GB+64GB will also be sold at the special price of P5,515 during the sale.

Stay updated on all the latest promos when you like and follow TECNO Mobile Philippines on Facebook. Visit www.tecno-mobile.com/ph to learn more about your favorite TECNO Mobile smartphones and gadgets. – Rappler.com