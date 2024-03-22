Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses priced at P29,990 in PH, pre-orders open

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The second-generation Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will officially be available in the Philippines through the SM Store at a price of P29,990. Pre-orders are ongoing, but no release date has been announced.

The glasses, available in Ray-Ban’s classic wayfarer design, have an ultrawide 12MP camera found on the left hinge of the frames and an LED capture indicator that blinks when you’re taking a video – a way to prevent video capture in secret. The camera is an improvement from the first generation’s 5MP shooter, released in September 2021.

The second generation device, which officially saw the device’s name change from Ray-Ban Meta Stories to Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, was announced in September 2023. It also features improved speakers, microphones, and image stabilization for video.

RAY-BAN META SMART GLASSES. The included charging case, pictured at the back, holds 32 hours of battery life. Charging time is 75 minutes to get to full charge inside the case. Photo by Rappler

The Philippine price is more expensive than the US launch price of $299.

The SM Store is also holding an event called the Sunglass Festival at SM Makati, where people can try out the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses’ features until March 31, 2024. – Rappler.com