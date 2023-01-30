Belo Medical Group presents co-authored papers at prestigious IMCAS World Congress in France

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Belo Medical Group and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

The Belo Medical Group has proven its mettle as one of the most respected experts in the field of aesthetic science in the Philippines with two co-authored papers recently presented at the renowned International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress 2023, featuring the best in dermatology, plastic surgery, and anti aging science, held at the Palais des Congres in Paris, France last January 26.

It is in the company’s DNA to provide extensive studies in local and international congresses to prove that it is a world-class hub for safe and trusted aesthetic medicine in Asia and in the world – showing Filipino aesthetic physicians are brilliant in what they do. “Part of [what we do] is to always give talks abroad, because I want us to be recognized as the experts on Asian skin,” said Dr. Vicki Belo. “You learn more when you’re having conversations [with other experts]. Medicine is mentorship. Medicine is ‘see one, do one, teach one,”

Helmed by Dr. Vicki Belo as the principal author, the papers are co-authored by Dr. Princess Czaronne T. Odita and Dr. Guada Santos-Capiz, two of the top doctors from the Belo Medical Group. In front of a full house crowd at this year’s IMCAS in Paris, the papers discussed two key treatments specialized by the Belo Medical Group. The first presentation, called “A Pilot Study: Combining Fractional Carbon dioxide Laser and PDO Threads in Treating Skin Laxity and Brow Ptosis in Asian Patients,” zeroes in on an in-demand treatment that achieves the coveted eye lift effect, without surgery.

KEY PAPERS. Dr. Vicki Belo’s lecture on “Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty Using Polydioxanone Threads in Asian Patients. Photos courtesy of Belo Medical Group

Meanwhile, the presentation on “Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty Using Polydioxanone Threads in Asian Patients” is a study on the uber-popular HIKO threads – a minimally-invasive Korean treatment that ticks the boxes of patients wanting a more slender, filter-like nose without the hassle and commitment of surgical rhinoplasty.

In the world of aesthetics, trends build desire, and desire creates demand – the Belo Medical Group saw the increasing clamor for non-commital and less invasive nose procedures that still achieve their patients’ desired width and shape. It’s this intuitive bond with their clients that steered the team of doctors to focus on the HIKO procedure as a subject.

TEAM BELO. Principal Author Dr. Vicki Belo with co-authors Dr. Cess and Dr. Guada of Belo Medical Group.



Belo Medical Group, headed by Dr. Vicki Belo for 32 years, has been presenting all around the world consistently to provide back-up studies for aesthetic treatments and to contribute further knowledge to the world about how to treat Asian skin. Along with Dr. Belo, Dr. Cess won the Best Energy-Based Treatment Award at the 2022 Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress 2022 (AMWC) in Monaco. It was celebrated for its innovative use of the Vivace® radiofrequency micro-needling technology in combination with air dissection. In 2021, Dr. Vicki Belo and the Belo Medical Group gained recognition at the Global Health & Pharma’s Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (GHP) Awards and was bestowed the “Beauty Industry Pioneer of the Year Award.” To add, Dr. Joey Muñoz and Dr. Villanueva also had the opportunity to present two studies at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery’s (ASLMS) Annual Conference in Denver, USA back in 2019.

*Dr. Vicki Belo is also member of the following organizations: American Society of Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS), American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS), American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), International Society of Cosmetic Laser Surgeons (ISCLS), International Society of Dermatologic Surgery (ISDS), and Philippine Society of Liposuction Surgery. – Rappler.com