Book ‘Hamilton’ tickets in advance with your UnionBank card

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by UnionBank of the Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Following the announcement that Hamilton will make its Asian premiere at The Theatre at Solaire in Manila from September 2023, the producers of the Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical are pleased to give fans the opportunity to access tickets before they become available to the general public.

UnionBank of the Philippines has been selected as the official pre-sale partner for the Manila season of Hamilton, offering exclusive first access to the hottest ticket in town.

UnionBank cardholders* can start booking their tickets via TicketWorld.com.ph from April 17 to 19, a week before tickets are available to the public. Citi cardholders may also access the exclusive booking period on the same dates. To join the pre-sale, you just need to enter the first six digits of your card.

UnionBank and Citi cardholders will also have an extended pre-sale period of 2 days shared with the Hamilton waitlist sign-ups from April 20 to 21, 2023.

Tickets will be available for performances from September 17 to November 12, 2023 and will go on sale to the general public on April 24.

Presented in Manila by Michael Cassel Group with GMG Productions, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now featuring a diverse cast of performers telling the story of the birth of the United States through a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway.

Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

Hamilton premiered on Broadway in 2015 and went on to win 11 Tony awards, including Best Musical. It has since been seen all over the world including in London’s West End, Puerto Rico, Germany, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and soon, Manila, Philippines.

In the teaser video announcing the Manila premiere, Miranda said: “We have had so many incredible Filipino company members part of the Hamilton pamilya all over the planet, and now we get to bring the show to your beautiful country very soon! I can’t wait for you to see it.”

The international tour of Hamilton is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater, and Michael Cassel. The Manila season is presented by Michael Cassel Group and GMG Productions.

Michael Cassel said: “The response from Hamilton’s fans in Manila since we announced the season has been phenomenal. We can’t wait to get there in September.”

Bob Sewell, co-presenter of Hamilton in Manila and Producer at GMG Productions, shared: “We are absolutely thrilled that Hamilton will be making its Asian Premiere in Manila. We can’t wait for Filipino audiences to see this incredible show. We are also so excited to be working with UnionBank who have shared in our enthusiasm from day one.”

Vishal Kadian, Cards & Loans Head at UnionBank, seconds this sentiment. “We could not be prouder to partner with GMG Productions for Hamilton Manila’s pre-sale,” he said. “Along with being the Best Digital Bank, we are committed to offering our customers truly amazing and exclusive experiences, and this is just one of many to come.”

Don’t miss the Asian Premiere of Hamilton and apply before the exclusive booking period from April 17 to 19! Visit a UnionBank branch near you or apply online at https://www.unionbankph.com/cards/credit-card/apply. You may also apply for a Citi credit card here: https://www.citibank.com.ph/apply.

Follow UnionBank’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/unionbankph/ and Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/unionbankph/ for further announcements. To buy tickets, visit TicketWorld: https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/default.aspx. – Rappler.com

* Valid for UnionBank credit or debit cardholders only.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-164311 Series of 2023. Promo Duration: April 17-21, 2023