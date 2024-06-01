[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Cast of ‘Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Catch cast members of 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical' as they perform numbers from the Newport Performing Arts Theater

MANILA, Philippines – The cast of Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical are performing numbers for Rappler Live Jam straight from the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Newport World Resorts!

Join cast members Kyle Napuli, Marynor Madamesila, Tex Ordoñez-De Leon, Natasha Cabrera, Pepe Herrera, and Noel Comia in this special episode as they also talk about the preparations for the show, their thoughts on Parokya ni Edgar’s music, and even some behind-the-scenes stories.

Buruguduystunstugudunstuy is the title of the rock novelty band’s 1997 debut album.

Parokya ni Edgar is the next band after the Eraserheads to have a musical based on their discography. Full House Theater Company, the production company that stages Newport World Resorts’ musicals, first teased the project in July during the final show of Ang Huling Bimbo The Musical.

Parokya ni Edgar is best known for songs such as “Picha Pie,” “Mr. Suave,” “Your Song,” and “This Guy’s In Love With You, Pare.”

The show’s current run started in May 2 and will run until June 23. Get tickets and follow Newport World Resorts musicals on its website, Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok accounts.

Watch this Live Jam episode with the cast on Saturday, June 1, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com