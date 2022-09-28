Revenge travel ready! Here’s how you can book your next trip with Klook

This is not a drill. You can now access Klook products on your GCash app via GLife starting October 3.

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Klook Philippines and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

As borders slowly reopen to tourists, many of us have been revisiting our travel plans and are more eager than ever to make our dream vacations a reality.

We can now visit countries like Thailand and Singapore where we can explore spectacular tourist destinations, go on delicious food trips, and book exciting activities like museum tours, island hopping adventures, and more.

But planning a trip (during the pandemic) can be both fun and overwhelming. One of the ways to make our travel experience exciting and organized is by preparing ahead of time and of course, utilizing various mobile apps on your phone – like Klook.

Klook recently partnered with GCash to offer an in-app shopping section on GLife, where users can easily browse and purchase Klook products through their GCash app.

The partnership between Klook and GCash aims to make the booking process easier for users, especially for travel enthusiasts who are always on the go and moving from one place to another.

Starting October 3, 2022, you can access Klook – plus 490,000 experiences across 1000+ destinations – on your Gcash app. Here’s how you can do it in three easy steps:

1. Open the GCash app and select GLife

Look for GLife in the dashboard of your GCash app. If you can’t find the GLife icon, you can click the Show More option. Just make sure you have the latest version of the GCash app to get unlimited access to its features!

2. Scroll though the stores and click Klook

Once you click GLife, you can select from a wide range of partner merchants. Scroll down until you find Klook.

3. Pick your favorite Klook products

Now, you can start browsing through Klook’s products and make the payment through GCash after. Find the most sulit travel deals when booking travel tours, hotels, attractions, and food spots in your dream destination.

Are you planning to visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris, join an island hopping in Boracay, or swim with the whale sharks in Sorsogon? You know what to do – book your next trip with the help of Klook through the GCash app. It’s super easy and convenient to use.

Plus, you can avail an exclusive promo from October 3 to November 3, 2022. Don’t forget to use the promo code KLOOKNOW500 to enjoy P500 off (minimum spend of P1,000) when you make Klook purchases through GLife.

So, are you ready for your revenge trip? – Rappler.com

Access 490,000 experiences across 1000+ destinations now through Klook in the GCash app! Learn more about Klook through their website, and get updates on their latest deals by following them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.