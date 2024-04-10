Dingdong Hatid ride-hailing motor taxi app launches

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – A new ride-hailing motor taxi app to compete with the likes of Angkas and Grab’s MoveIt was launched on Monday, April 8.

Dingdong Hatid, borne from a partnership between two startups Dingdong and RiderKo, is a service supported by a network of 100,000 registered riders, shared with other Dingdong services for delivery and food delivery services. Approximately 7,000 riders are active on a daily basis.

The companies said they are looking to expand their rider base by an additional 30,000 to 50,000 riders in the coming year, “adhering closely to the directives outlined by the Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).”

Dingdong Hatid boasts a QR booking system that allows for rider-passenger matching using a QR instead of the usual online booking process, scheduled booking, and safety features such as an SOS emergency button on the app.

The company also said it is “committed to offering more affordable travel solutions, thanks to its competitive promotional offers and competitive rates.”

It also seeks to provide its motorcycle drivers a “stable and lucrative earning platform” and “distinguishes itself by offering riders daily guaranteed earnings – an assurance of income beyond their regular ride fares.”

Asked what service providers in this industry can improve on, the company said, “Some key areas for improvement include ensuring the safety of both passengers and drivers, [which] remains paramount” and other aspects such as implementing “stricter background checks for drivers, enhancing vehicle inspection protocols, and providing safety features within the app.”

Dingdong Hatid is now available through the Dingdong app via the App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android.

Dingdong is a company founded by actor Dingdong Dantes, and also currently serves as its chief strategy officer. – Rappler.com