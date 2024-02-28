Visa names Maya as top prepaid card issuer in the Philippines once more

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Get a custom Maya Card that you can use at over 80 million merchants and ATMs all around the world

Powered by the #1 Digital Bank App Maya, the Maya Card has emerged as the country’s fastest-growing prepaid card due to its unmatched ease of use, convenience, safety, and worldwide acceptance.

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, presented Maya with an award for being the top prepaid card issuer in the Philippines, marking its third consecutive accolade from 2021 to 2023. This distinction is a testament to Maya’s sustained year-on-year growth and its highest prepaid payment volumes.

“We’ve made it incredibly simple for millions of Filipinos to get a card. This ease of access particularly resonates with the youth, who not only use it for everyday purchases but also as a reliable companion for global travel. It’s exciting to see the Maya Card become the fastest-growing card in the Philippines,” said Shailesh Baidwan, group president of Maya and co-founder of Maya Bank.

The ultimate in convenience and flexibility

Getting a Maya Card is a breeze, reflecting Maya’s commitment to user convenience. Customers with an upgraded account can obtain a virtual and physical card through the app without the need for additional documents and link it seamlessly to their wallets. Users simply need to navigate to the “Cards” section within the Maya app to place their order.

The virtual card instantly opens a world of online shopping and the physical card doubles as an ATM card, enabling effortless payments for daily needs. Its broad compatibility across both online shops and brick-and-mortar stores demonstrates its unmatched versatility.

Designed with a minimalist and secure aesthetic, the Maya Card features the user’s unique @username instead of the full name and card number, adding a personal touch without compromising security.

Global acceptance

Once activated and linked to the user’s wallet, the Maya Card is accepted worldwide, offering a seamless payment solution both in the Philippines and abroad. This global acceptance proves invaluable for freelancers and travelers alike, facilitating easy access to funds.

The Maya Card unlocks global shopping at over 80 million merchants and ATM access, with instant international activation – no call to customer support is needed. Users are kept informed and in charge, wherever they are, with real-time transaction alerts directly through the Maya app.

Rewarding personalized experience

Its unique strength also lies in its rewarding digital banking services. Using the Maya Card for everyday payments, customers can earn up to 14% interest rate p.a., credited daily in their savings accounts.

Moreover, frequent card usage also strengthens the user’s financial footprint, leading to better opportunities for instant borrowing and higher credit limits within the app.

Innovating further, Maya provides personalized card options offering co-branded editions, such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Mobile Legends, alongside the all-in-one student ID of Ateneo De Manila University. Maya is the #1 Fintech Ecosystem in the Philippines, with Maya, the #1 Digital Bank, and Maya Business, the #1 Omni-Channel Payment Processor. More information about Maya is available at maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Keep posted on news and updates by following @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE