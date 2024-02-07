Here’s why you should celebrate the Year of the Dragon at SM Malls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Welcome the Year of the Dragon at SM Supermalls! Experience spectacular festivities and awe-inspiring centerpieces, and be amazed by over-the-top dragon-themed decorations and horoscope displays this Chinese New Year happening from February 1 to 29.

SM AURA

Luck in love feast

SM CITY FAIRVIEW

Indulge in the magic of togetherness as SM Malls host the Luck in Love Feast. This event will bring people together over special food and dining deals because what better way to celebrate Love Month and Chinese New Year than over a delicious meal?

Luck and love fair

SM malls will be transformed into a sea of red and lucky charms, creating a unique atmosphere that you won’t want to miss. From traditional trinkets to modern interpretations, discover the perfect token for your special someone in these bazaars.

Spot Love at the Lucky Dragon

SM LANANG

Capture Instagrammable and TikTok-worthy moments with SM’s enchanting dragon installations adorned with hearts that make a perfect backdrop to share your love story with the world.

As February also marks the Chinese New Year, welcome prosperity and success at SM with these special activities:

Lucky Forecast: Explore the mysteries of the future with our Lucky Forecast showcasing Chinese zodiac predictions. Uncover what the stars have in store for your love life as you step into the year of the Dragon.

Explore the mysteries of the future with our Lucky Forecast showcasing Chinese zodiac predictions. Uncover what the stars have in store for your love life as you step into the year of the Dragon. Lucky Dance: Be mesmerized by the vibrant Lion and Dragon Dancers parading through the mall, bringing good luck and positive energy to all. Join in the festivities and dance your way into a prosperous year ahead.

Be mesmerized by the vibrant Lion and Dragon Dancers parading through the mall, bringing good luck and positive energy to all. Join in the festivities and dance your way into a prosperous year ahead. Fireworks Display : Prepare to be dazzled by a fireworks display in select SM malls, lighting up the night sky and adding an extra touch of enchantment to your celebrations.

: Prepare to be dazzled by a fireworks display in select SM malls, lighting up the night sky and adding an extra touch of enchantment to your celebrations. Free Feng Shui Consultation: Curious about what the future holds? Participate in a free Feng Shui consultation in select malls. Register via the SM Malls Online app to unlock insights into the energy flow of your space and make positive changes for the year ahead.

SM MALL OF ASIA

But of course, what’s February without some Valentine’s Day festivities? SM Supermalls will be sprinkling the love dust all over with these activities:

Love Thrills: Embark on a variety of bonding activities tailored for every couple. From movie dates and ice skating to Game Park and Sky Ranch adventures, find the perfect thrill to elevate your love story.

Embark on a variety of bonding activities tailored for every couple. From movie dates and ice skating to Game Park and Sky Ranch adventures, find the perfect thrill to elevate your love story. Love Playlist: Enjoy couple serenades and performances that will fill the air with romance, turning your shopping experience into a musical love affair.

Enjoy couple serenades and performances that will fill the air with romance, turning your shopping experience into a musical love affair. Pets-in-Love: Even our furry friends deserve a chance at love! Super Pets Club members can participate in a Twinning Costume Contest, pet blessings, and more. Share the love with your pets and celebrate their unique charm.

SM NORTH EDSA

February at SM Supermalls is not just a month but an experience – a journey through love, luck, and laughter. See what’s in store for you this month and unlock the fortune of love together and make this February one to remember. Gather your loved ones and don’t miss the Luck in Love festivities at your favorite SM mall!

