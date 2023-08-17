I tried the new Dove Dermacare Scalp Hairfall Recovery. Does it work?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here’s what it did to my scalp and hair after using it for seven days

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Dove and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece

I suffer from itch and flakes from time to time. Sometimes it gets so bad that I need to go to the salon for scalp treatments. That also means I need to use anti-dandruff shampoo regularly to manage my scalp problems.

I also suffer from terrible hair fall. My bedroom and shower floors are always covered with hair strands that I need to vacuum almost every day. And whenever I empty my vacuum cleaner, I swear I can weave together a small wig from the clumps of hair I take out of it.

Here’s my problem. Harsh anti-dandruff shampoos can sometimes cause hair fall. I’ve experienced this myself. Finding the right anti-dandruff shampoo and even salon treatments that will get rid of my dandruff without damaging my hair is a real struggle.

How can I address my scalp and hair fall problems at the same time?

After hearing that now there’s Dove Dermacare Scalp Hairfall Recovery, I was eager to try it and see if my search is finally over. And I did! Here’s what I think about this new anti-dandruff shampoo after trying it for seven days.

Did it help with the itch and flakes?

Let’s start with this most important question right away. The answer is yes, it did! I washed my hair once a day with Dove Dermacare Scalp Hairfall Recovery and rinsed it thoroughly with water.

I used to try other shampoos outside of my usual anti-dandruff shampoo and I would right away see some flakes falling on my dark-colored tops. I would also find myself scratching my scalp here and there. But I didn’t experience any of that with Dove Dermacare Scalp Hairfall Recovery so that’s a big yes for me.

Did it help manage my hair fall?

While I still see some falling hair while I shower, it’s definitely much less than when I was using my usual anti-dandruff shampoo. I used to see more than 10 strands of hair clinging to my hands and back whenever I shampoo but now it’s down to one to two. It’s definitely a significant improvement.

I also see less hair strands on my bedroom and bathroom floors. Now I don’t feel the need to vacuum almost every day.

What was the shampooing experience like?

Admit it, we all like a great shampooing experience. Some anti-dandruff shampoos aren’t just a joy to wash with because the scent and texture can be almost medicine-like. Who likes washing their hair with cough syrup, right?

Dove Dermacare Scalp Hairfall Recovery feels like washing with any other Dove shampoos. The texture is creamy, the scent is nice and fresh, and it lathers really well. It feels like I’m finally using a beauty shampoo instead of an anti-dandruff one.

What makes Dove Dermacare Scalp Hairfall Recovery different?

You get zero compromise from Dove Dermacare Scalp Hairfall Recovery because it contains scalp care actives and vitamin B3 complex. That’s why with regular use, you can get dandruff-free and stronger hair against breakage. No visible flakes, too.

To others who are not suffering from dandruff and hair fall, this might sound like no big deal. But for someone like me who has dreamed of using shampoos that don’t smell like menthol without dealing with the consequences of itch and flakes, this is a huge deal.

Scratching and then seeing flakes fall on my shirt can be really embarrassing. But knowing that I now have an anti-dandruff shampoo that I can turn to without compromising my hair strength gives me much comfort.

If you, too, have been searching for “the one,” try the new Dove Dermacare Scalp Range by visiting the nearest grocery or ordering online. – Rappler.com