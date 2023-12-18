Are you a ‘Chickenjoyer’? Fans share stories behind their favorite Chickenjoy in new Jollibee ad

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jollibee’s new campaign shows why Chickenjoy remains to be the country’s best choice for fried chicken—it’s not only delicious, but it’s also a cultural icon that has fostered joyful connections among millions throughout the years.

The campaign goes beyond the crispy, juicy goodness of Chickenjoy and unveils the stories and sentiments that make every Chickenjoy lover a part of a massive community—the proud Chickenjoyers.

For Chickenjoyers, the famed dish is not just a meal. It’s an experience that’s enjoyed by individuals and families alike for its crispy and flavorful skin, juicy and tender meat, and signature gravy. As a tried-and-tested classic, Chickenjoy has stood the test of time and has been part of many memorable moments or life events, earning its place as a frontrunner in the industry.

“You know you’re a Chickenjoyer when you not only love the taste but also have a deep connection to it, whether it’s through sweet childhood memories or unmatched moments of satisfaction,” said Mari Aldecoa, Jollibee Philippines assistant vice president for Masterbrand and Chicken. “Every time one bites into Chickenjoy, they are reminded of why it’s their favorite. Jollibee loves Chickenjoyers just as much and aims to give back the same kind of joy to its valued customers.”

Jollibee’s new ad brings to life what it truly means to be a Chickenjoyer, showcasing the diverse emotions and memories associated with this iconic dish.

The Crispylicious, Juicylicious, best-tasting Jollibee Chickenjoy is available nationwide for P82 (1-pc. solo meal). Drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and indulge in its crispy, juicy goodness via dine-in, take-out, or drive-thru. You can also have it delivered via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

PRESS RELEASE

