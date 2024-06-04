You can now get Jollibee’s bestsellers for only P95

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

You won’t believe it—Jollibee has made all your favorites more affordable than ever! Introducing the new Jolly Meal Savers, where you can enjoy familiar favorites na Best sa Sarap na Sulit for only P95!

With the Jolly Meal Savers, you can now savor Jollibee’s top dishes at an unbeatable price. Indulge in the deliciousness of these iconic menu items: 1-pc. Chickenjoy with rice and drink (originally P109), Jolly Spaghetti with fries and drink (originally P125), and Yumburger with fries and drink (originally P105) for only P95 each.

“We truly appreciate and care for our customers and always find ways to provide what they deserve—the best taste and best value. Making these well-loved meals even more affordable reaffirms our commitment by reminding our customers of the reason why they’ve always cherished Jollibee,” said Luis Berba, Jollibee director of Masterbrand and Chickenjoy.

The announcement was made by none other than Jollibee endorser Anne Curtis in the latest TV commercial. Catch her enthusiasm and see why everyone is excited about the new Jolly Meal Savers.

At the best value, customers can enjoy the crispylicious, juicylicious Chickenjoy, sweet-sarap Jolly Spaghetti, and langhap-sarap Yumburger. So don’t miss out! Head to your nearest Jollibee and experience the best in sarap na sulit with the new Jolly Meal Savers via dine-in, take-out, or drive-thru. You can also have it delivered via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

For all the latest updates, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE