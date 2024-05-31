You can now mix and match Jollibee, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, and Chowking in this store

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SINGLE KITCHEN. The first Jollibee Multi-Brand Store conversion opens in CityMall Calamba, Laguna, on May 31, 2024, allowing customers to mix and match dishes from all four Jollibee Foods Corporation brands.

The first Jollibee Group Multi-Brand Store, with a single kitchen, opens in CityMall Calamba, Laguna, on May 31

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, fans of Jollibee, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, and Chowking!

You can now mix and match dishes from these four Jollibee Group brands and pay in one – not four – stores – that is, if you’re in this community mall in Laguna.

The first converted Jollibee Group Multi-Brand Store opened on Friday, May 31, in tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II’s CityMall in Calamba City, Laguna.

In a press release, DoubleDragon Corporation – headed by Sia as CEO, with Jollibee Foods Corporation founder/chairman Tony Tan Caktiong as co-chair – announced the opening of an “innovative format of Jollibee, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, and Chowking combined in a single kitchen.”

Customers can choose any of the dishes offered by Jollibee, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, and Chowking, queue, and pay only once.

“Combining your food at one go from Jollibee, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, and Chowking is now made possible,” DoubleDragon said.

For instance, a parent can choose Chickenjoy for the toddler, Mang Inasal for himself or herself, a Greenwich pizza for the teenager, and Chowking Halo-Halo for all without having to go and queue in each store separately and pay four times.

ONE FOR ALL. There’s no need to queue and pay separately for Jollibee, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, and Chowking meals in this four in one Jollibee Group Multi-Brand Store in CityMall, Calamba, Laguna, which opens on May 31, 2024. Handout photo courtesy of DoubleDragon

Sia said this new format will be coming soon to DoubleDragon’s CityMalls all over the country.

“DoubleDragon expects this new and innovative multi-brand format of the Jollibee Group to complement and blend well to the provincial community center concept of CityMall, and we are looking forward to soon see this new innovative format eventually in all the CityMalls in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” Sia said.

Jollibee Foods Corporation currently has a mix and match option but only for Jollibee meals.

DoubleDragon will be opening another CityMall, its 50th, in Antique province in Western Visayas in the second half of 2024.

When that happens, DoubleDragon said it would become the third largest mall developer in the Philippines. The top developer is SM Prime with its SM Malls, followed by the Gokongwei Group’s Robinsons Malls.

DoubleDragon, however, said it is the leader in putting up and operating modern community malls in the countryside. There are CityMalls in Cotabato City, Koronadal City, Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte, and Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, which DoubleDragon said stimulates the local economy and “enables the positive economic growth to be felt by the real provincial countryside.”

Image from DoubleDragon Corporation

Sia sold 70% of Mang Inasal to Jollibee in 2010 for P3 billion, making him the Philippines’ youngest billionaire at only 34 years old. He then ventured into the supermarket business with MerryMart in 2009 and in real property with Caktiong in 2012. – Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER