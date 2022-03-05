PSA: Earn up to P1,000 cashback when you use PayMaya at The SM Store

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by PayMaya and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Always on a budget? No worries, because samedt.

Every day is a balancing act for our wallets – juggling household and essential expenses with sanity-inducing budol (yes, I totally deserved that tote bag I checked out last week). But lately, it’s not enough to just go for sulit (worthy) deals; saving money while at it should also be an option, especially today!

And when it comes to convenience, PayMaya has a lot to offer. You might be familiar with the wide range of billers and banks, as well as the never-ending discounts and cashbacks that are just a few taps away on your phone. The surprises don’t stop there, as the e-wallet teams up with retail giants to bring the smooth online check-out experience over to physical shopping.

From queueing to QR at The SM Store

Who wouldn’t love the (almost) everyday low prices at The SM Store? If Parisian, Ace Hardware, or Toy Kingdom are your go-to brands – and you have yet to discover the pleasures of paying through QR with PayMaya – you’re in luck, because you can earn up to P1,000 cashback with your first ever QR transaction at The SM Store!

Not to be cliché, but it’s as simple as 1, 2, 3:

Register to a PayMaya account and apply the exclusive invite code PAYMAYASM so you can qualify for cashback rewards when shopping at SM Stores. Don’t forget to upgrade your wallet! Make your first cash-in at any of these SM Cash-In touchpoints: Customer Service Counters at The SM Store, Mall Information Booths, Business Service Centers, Servicio, Consumer Welfare Desks, and Bills Payment counters at Supermarket, Savemore, Hypermarket and Waltermart. You will instantly get an additional 10% cashback or up to P500. Receive another 10% cashback or up to P500 when you make your first QR transaction.

Again, this only applies to new users. But if you’re used to paying through PayMaya QR beforehand, no worries; it only means that you have already embraced an a-Maya-zing way to pay and transact!

Spend? We’d rather save

With PayMaya, there are so many opportunities to save. Peek into the “Missions” and “Deals” icons in the PayMaya app to check out easy ways of earning cashbacks and discounts on bills, groceries, mobile load, and tons more.

Personally, turning each expense into a chance to earn is my way of catching sulit and rewarding deals! We worked hard for what we spend, so it’s only right that we gain more out of how we spend it. That’s what smart consumers – like you and me – are all about. What do you say? Scan, shop, and save on your next visit to The SM Store, g? 😉 – Rappler.com

PayMaya and SM Store’s promo runs until June 30, 2022. You can read the full mechanics here.