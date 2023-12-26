Flawless Face & Body Clinic celebrates 22 years as Filipinos’ partner in beauty journey

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In the fast-paced world of beauty and self-care, trends may flicker and fade, but some institutions and basic skin science principles remain unwavering. One such pillar in the industry is Flawless Face & Body Clinic, the enduring partner in Filipinos’ beauty journeys, allowing them to shine bright, even after 22 years.

At the heart of Flawless’ enduring success lies a commitment to accessibility. From its inception, the clinic strategically placed itself at the intersection of beauty aspirations and convenience – in fact, the clinic at SM Megamall still stands today – to bridge the once-lofty concept of self-care with a wider audience that deserves – in Founder and CEO Rubby Sy Coyiuto’s opinion – the expertise Flawless can provide. She shares further, “We let our customers’ needs, rather than trends, inform what we do.”

One step ahead

Constant research and development form the backbone of Flawless’ journey. The clinic remains in sync not only with the latest procedures but also with the evolving needs of its diverse consumer base. This dedication to staying ahead of the curve has allowed Flawless to stay true to its name, providing customers with what they need to be their best version.

For Sy Coyiuto, the core principles of beauty remain immutable. “Unsurprisingly, with all the latest technology available, essential skincare is still vital to maintaining healthy skin,” she says firmly. “This includes using sunscreen, sticking to a proper skincare routine, getting regular facials, and seeing your skin doctor regularly. And, my God, please drink water.”

Beauty beyond skin

Aware, too, of the misconception that clinic treatments are meant to “fix” the external, she has this to say: “Self-care isn’t just a surface-level endeavor; it’s a transformative journey of self-acceptance.” The clinic believes in the transformative power of self-confidence, recognizing the symbiotic relationship between outer and inner beauty. Positioned as the Philippines’ “Beauty BFF,” Flawless takes its role seriously, guiding thousands on journeys toward happier, healthier, and more affirmed versions of themselves.

Two bedrock beliefs shape Flawless’ approach to beauty – science-backed research and expertise, coupled with an unwavering commitment to improving the customer experience. And as the beauty industry undergoes a paradigm shift, Flawless is not merely a witness; it strives to actively shape the future of self-care. In two decades, the market has transitioned from favoring singular, rigid beauty ideals to embracing a more inclusive, individualistic, and scientific approach. Sy Coyiuto says, “I hope to help keep it that way.”

The changing face of beauty

While Flawless continues to offer a range of procedures, including those that may be viewed as contentious – such as whitening – the clinic remains steadfast in its commitment to authenticity. “One thing I’ve noticed in all that time is that attitudes [toward self-care] have changed,” Sy Coyiuto recalls. “It used to be considered self-indulgent. I think it’s more about self-awareness; the peak of self-awareness is not succumbing to fads or beauty trends, but knowing what you need and pursuing that.”

And while trends still fade as quickly as they emerge, Flawless Face & Body Clinic continues to look inward as well as to the future – remaining not just a beauty destination but a trusted companion in the ever-evolving journey of self-discovery and self-care.

Celebrate 22 years of beauty excellence and embark on the next chapter of your beauty journey; Flawless Clinic is still the Filipinas' secret to timeless, accessible, and radiant confidence.

PRESS RELEASE