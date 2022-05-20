Get ready with mother and son duo Vilma Santos and Luis Manzano

They let us in on their secret ingredient for success

Editor’s note: The Get Ready with Me (GRWM) series features the routines of people from different walks of life, from their morning rituals to bedtime habits. In this installment, let’s get ready with mother and son tandem Vilma Santos and Luis Manzano. This content is sponsored by Quaker.

After all the years we’ve been watching them on TV, we know for a fact that good looks, talent, and a healthy lifestyle run in the family of Star of All Seasons Vilma Santos and TV host Luis Manzano. Whether it’s in the field of acting, hosting, or public service, the mother and son duo seem to thrive in the paths they choose. Now, we’re raring to ask: What is the secret ingredient of their success?

Being hardworking and staying committed to one’s craft count, of course. But to be able to sustain success, Ate V and Luis Manzano highlight the importance of practicing healthy eating habits, which starts at home.

Vilma recalled that she has been eating Quaker Oats for breakfast since she was a young girl, a habit she has passed on to her children. This is why ever since he was a child, Luis has been adding Quaker Oats to his daily meals to stay healthy. Quaker Oats has seven times more fiber than long-grain white rice, essential to maintaining a healthy heart and digestive system.

Despite their success in their respective careers, the mother and son duo are always open to trying new things and exploring ways to enjoy eating healthy food. Recently, they’ve been combining Quaker Oats with their favorite dishes like congee, and here they share with us their recipe for savory congee.

Savory congee

To make savory congee using Quaker Oats ala Vilma Santos and Luis Manzano style, you need to prepare the following ingredients:

½ cup Quaker Instant Oatmeal

1 ½ cups vegetable stock

1 egg

1 teaspoon olive oil

5 cloves of chopped garlic

¼ cup of sautéed mushrooms

¼ cup of bean sprouts

2 sliced scallions

1 chopped cilantro

½ teaspoon of finely chopped ginger

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of lime juice

Once you have the ingredients ready, you can start cooking. Don’t worry, not only is this oatmeal recipe healthy and delicious, it’s also super easy to make.

First, poach an egg and sautée the mushrooms. Then, pour the vegetable stock in a large pan. After the vegetable stock reaches a boil, add the poached egg and Quaker Instant Oatmeal. For extra flavor, add the sautéed mushrooms, bean sprouts, garlic, and olive oil into the mixture. Don’t forget to add the toppings – ginger, scallions, and cilantro. Finally, pour a tablespoon of soy sauce and lime juice. Let the mixture simmer over a medium-low heat and stir until the oatmeal has thickened. Serve and enjoy!

PS: You can enjoy this savory congee oatmeal recipe with the whole family during breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

GRWM recommends

Eating oatmeal can satisfy both your nutritional needs and cravings at the same time. Adding some fun twists to the recipes also makes it more delicious and fun to eat. What’s more, Quaker Oats has seven times more fiber than long-grain white rice and helps lower bad cholesterol. With Quaker Oats, you know every meal is filled with nutrients your body needs to help you power through your everyday life. – Rappler.com