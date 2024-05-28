SC allows transfer of Quiboloy’s cases to Quezon City | The wRap 

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Supreme Court allows the transfer of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy’s sexual and child abuse cases from Davao City to Quezon City.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs into law a bill seeking to expand protections for workers in the movie and television industry.

Thousands of residents in Papua New Guinea are ordered to evacuate from

the path of a still-active landslide after parts of a mountain collapsed, burying an initial estimate of more than 2,000 people.

Six Filipino dishes make it to Taste Atlas’ 50 Best Pork Dishes in the World list for 2024!

The son of veteran actress Eva Darren urges organizers of the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences or FAMAS to ‘stick to the script and maybe a nice pair of eyeglasses for all in charge.’ – Rappler.com