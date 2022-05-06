CheckThisOut: Gift ideas that will make you mama’s favorite this Mother’s Day

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Words are not really enough to express our gratitude to our mothers for everything they’ve done for us. Without them, we wouldn’t become the person we are today. Their love and sacrifice keep us going, which is why we want to make them happy, especially this Mother’s Day. And what better way to make mama feel special than by giving her presents? We can give her a handmade card and bouquet of flowers, of course – plus spoil her with gifts she can use at home or at work (to flaunt to her kumares).

From home essentials, skincare products, to cool tech finds, here’s a list of items you can order online and get delivered just in time for Mother’s Day. PS: These gifts might be the way to make you mama’s new favorite, too, at least for a day.

If your mom loves skincare products, get her this anti-aging moisturizer set from Olay. This set consists of two facial creams – one she can use during the day and one she can apply at night before bedtime. Formulated with green tea and vitamins, these moisturizers can help reduce fine lines and keep your mom’s skin smooth and younger looking.

This fragrance mist from Body Shop promises a sweet yet sophisticated flowery scent.

It is made with peonies and lily of the valleys with hints of bergamot, pink pepper, and cruelty-free musk, a combination of scents your mom will surely love to wear whenever she goes to the church and parties in the neighborhood.

You mom, who’s working hard as ever, deserves a new bag to add to her collection. This beige sling bag from SECOSANA, made with synthetic leather materials and gold metal accessories, features a classic and elegant style. Thanks to its detachable single chain strap, your mom can use it as a purse or a crossbody bag, depending on the occasion. This bag has enough space inside where your mom can fit her daily essential items like phone, keys, makeup, and wallet. It also has a magnetic clasp snap to keep her belongings from slipping out.

Does your mom love playing Candy Crush and watching videos on social media? Then she might need a portable power bank from now on. This pocket-sized power bank has high-speed charging capability and can charge two devices at once. Your mom can easily toss this in her handbag and won’t have to worry about getting a low battery again every time she uses her phone outside the house.

If your mom loves to bake cakes and cookies for the whole family, surprise her with a new KitchenAid stand mixer. This kitchen tool is so powerful it has enough capacity to mix up nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread, and seven pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch! Just imagine the desserts she can whip up using this cult-favorite mixer. This mixer is available in five solid tone colors: Candy Apple, Green Apple, Empire Red, Guava Glaze, and Majestic Yellow.

Our moms love to buy us new clothes and gadgets during special occasions, but she rarely buys one for herself. Why not surprise her with a new pair of shoes this Mother’s day? It is a great idea, especially if she loves to move around and stay fit. She’ll definitely love this pair of marble shoes from Under Armour. Not only is it ideal for walking and running, it is also comfortable to wear everyday.

This one’s for our artsy moms. Does your mother love to draw and paint? Consider giving her a new water color set for her to make more wonderful artworks with. Even better, set up a painting session with your mom so you can learn some of her techniques and have the opportunity to get to know her more.

Last but not the least, you’ll never go wrong with clay pots. It is said that earthen or clay pots provide a healthy environment for plant roots to grow. Your mom will enjoy seeing her alocasia and snake plants sitting in these brand new terracotta pots. She’s the OG plantita after all.



At the end of the day, the most important thing is we celebrate Mama on her special day and show her how much we love and appreciate her for everything she does and for raising us, her children, strong and well. – Rappler.com