Yes, chef! Gordon Ramsay to open first restaurant in the Philippines

BrandRap Team

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill will have its grand opening at Newport World Resorts by 2024

The Philippines will soon welcome the Gordon Ramsay brand with the slated opening of its first restaurant at Newport World Resorts (NWR). This development further cements the pioneer integrated resorts’ place as a global gourmet destination. Set to even expand the property’s already impressive list of gastronomic options, the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill is expected to start serving customers by the second quarter of 2024. 

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill fits perfectly into the premier lifestyle and leisure destination’s world of epic dining experiences, and is going to be one of NWR’s biggest restaurants to date. Offering a curated selection of legendary rare breed steaks, grilled specialties, and fresh market seafood, the culinary powerhouse also lists the legendary chef’s iconic beef wellington on the menu.

NWR chairman Kevin L. Tan shared the welcome addition to the premier integrated resort, “The opening of Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill within the property by the second quarter of 2024 is part of NWR’s epic transformation. We are delighted to partner with chef Gordon Ramsay on his first restaurant in the Philippines. Moreover, our customers can look forward to more exciting announcements from NWR in the coming months.” 

The milestone partnership follows the rapid expansion of both brands in their respective fields. The Gordon Ramsay Restaurants group has shown aggressive growth across multiple destinations around the globe. Newport World Resorts is making history following its epic transformation into the most multifaceted leisure destination in the country.

Centrally located across the country’s main international airport, Newport World Resorts encompasses a 25-hectare master-planned development that includes five international hotels and two affiliate hotels—collectively offering the highest hotel room key count in a single property, luxury retail, world-class live entertainment venues, a massive casino complex that spans two wings, variety of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) locations, and the most number of restaurant options for every type of diner that is surrounded by an upscale residential community.

Escape the ordinary at Newport World Resorts, you know you want to. For more information on Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill at Newport World Resorts, follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter. Make the most of your visit and sign up for an Epic Membership or download the Epic Rewards Mobile App for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. – Rappler.com

