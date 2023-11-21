Bangkok street food icon Jay Fai has own Shin Ramyun line now

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Bangkok’s street food icon Jay Fai has gone the instant noodles route!

The award-winning Street Food: Asia star collaborated with South Korean instant noodles brand Nongshim to release a special Tom Yum flavor, available in both “noodle soup” and dry “stir-fry” versions.

On Monday, November 20, Jay Fai shared photos of her proudly posing by Nongshim’s billboards, announcing that the new “Nongshim x Jay Fai Shin Raymun” line will be available starting November 23 in 7-11 stores across Thailand.

“Can’t wait for you all to try! Hope you enjoy our new creations,” she wrote. So far, it is only available in Thailand, but fans are hoping for a worldwide release.

Nongshim Thailand says that Jay Fai’s “very good” Tom Yum line has an “intense flavor,” and “the soup is very intense.” Each instant noodles pack comes with ramyeon noodles, spicy sauce, seasoning powder, and dried veggie garnishes. Nongshim’s video shows the addition of boiled pork and other ingredients.

Jay Fai – also known as Supinya Junsuta – was awarded the prestigious Icon Award Asia 2021 by The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy. She was also featured in the pilot episode of Netflix’s 2019 documentary series Street Food: Asia.

The “queen of Thai street food” – known for her distinct cooking attire of a beanie and ski goggles – has been cooking at her open-air shophouse for over 40 years now, serving both local tourists and gourmet chefs and celebrities from around the world. Her quaint food stall is the first and only street Thailand food stall to earn a Michelin star, which was awarded to Fai in 2018.

She is hailed for her Thai dishes, like yellow crab curry (poo pad phong karee), drunken noodles with seafood (pad kee mao talay), tom yum soup, and her famed crab meat omelette (khai jiao poo). – Rappler.com