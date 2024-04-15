The untold story of hair damage in the Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

My relationship with my hair hasn’t always been the best.

Growing up, I used to get my locks rebonded every year because of its buhaghag look. When I started working, I found out I had curly hair and returned to treating it right. Then when I (regrettably) got bored with it, I started bleaching my hair blonde and it went right back to buhaghag. Colored hair curly girls, you’re all probably familiar with this.

It’s not just me. Ask any girl about their hair journey and you’d likely get a long story about all the cuts, products, and methods they’ve tried through the years. Considering that our hair is our crowning glory, it only makes sense that we take the time to take care of it and think about it so much.

Though everyone’s relationship with their hair is different, we Filipinas might have more in common than we think.

Filipinas and hair damage

A 2024 *survey by tryandreview.com and Dove Hair Philippines answered by 1,700+ women all over the country found that 91% of Filipinas experience some level of hair damage.

More than half of the respondents shared that hair fall was their top hair concern, followed by dry hair, frizz, and breakage. Meanwhile, a whopping 99% were unknowingly damaging their hair through combing and towel drying, or heat styling through blow drying, curling, or straightening. Not to say that doing these things is wrong, it’s just that more often than not, excessive styling can be the cause of damage.

A bad hair day may have a bigger impact than we think, as our hair plays a huge role in our daily lives. According to the survey, 32% of Filipinas feel the need to adjust their lifestyles to cater to their hair. Just like me, 91% use one to two products in their daily hair care regimen for hair damage, and 46% just end up cutting their hair as a solution.

Though we already do so much to care for our hair, three in five Filipinas still haven’t found a solution to their hair damage and 1 in 5 women from Metro Manila believe hair damage can’t ever be reversed. But that’s where we can beat the odds.

How can we flip the script?

Just like our skincare routine, consistency is key when it comes to our hair care regimen, along with using products tailored to our unique beauty needs. Though it differs with each person, the survey found that 68% of Filipinas define beautiful hair as soft and smooth locks, meanwhile, 65% define it as healthy hair.

Whatever beautiful hair means to you, a new specialized hair care line for damage is on the horizon. Infused with superior ingredients and the latest innovation in hair damage care technology, this exciting new line will work in harmony with your hair to address every sign of damage.

*The survey was answered by 635 women from Metro Manila, 205 women from Central Luzon (urban areas), 328 women from South Luzon (urban areas) 132 women from Visayas (urban areas), 122 women from Mindanao (urban areas) and 279 women from rural areas in the Philippines as of February 29, 2024.