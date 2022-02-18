Health services company Optum Philippines offers well-being benefits for employees

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Optum Global Solutions Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

With the global shift to a work-from-home or hybrid work set-up brought about by the pandemic, the lines between work and home are increasingly getting blurred. Being told to “leave work at work” just doesn’t apply anymore, more so with the digital transformation many companies are currently and continuously undergoing. Such changes within one’s personal space on top of the overwhelming reality of the pandemic have therefore put a spotlight on how companies are supporting their employees during this time.

In a survey conducted by the Department of Health in 2020, it was found that 3.6 million Filipinos have mental conditions, and it was expected for this number to have increased as the pandemic progressed. As employees are exposed to various internal and external stressors, it is important for a company to be mindful of where their employees are at both physically and mentally.

One way to show support is by providing employees with access to the necessary experts they can turn to when in need of guidance or medical assistance. For Optum employees, programs such as LiveWell and BeWell were created for their easy access to mindfulness tools, screening tests, and counseling services. These programs are readily available for them to use at any time, and access to these resources is provided from the very first day of their employment at Optum.

REMOTE CONSULTATIONS. Optum employees can take advantage of screening tests, self-management tools, and counseling sessions.

Additionally, a study conducted by Optum in 2019 found that providing a work environment that supports healthy decisions and participation in company-sponsored wellness programs is associated with employees reporting a positive work experience. This, in turn, helps the company in fostering a healthy and amicable company culture.

“At Optum, we make it a point to put employee welfare as our priority. Each and every employee at Optum plays a valuable part in our mission of providing quality healthcare solutions. We want to ensure that they can work comfortably and not just effectively, and therefore make all of our decisions with them in mind,” said Rain Tan, Optum’s vice president for human capital.

While Optum’s BeWell program provides screening tests, calculators for physical health, mindfulness tools, and self-management tools, the LiveWell program offers counseling beyond mental health concerns. Legal, management, debt, and financial counseling services are also available to the employees under the program.

RAIN TAN. Optum’s vice president for human capital puts employee welfare as the company’s priority.

“Given how our employees had to adjust due to the pandemic and the various stressors this has brought about, we want to be sure that all bases are covered for them to live happily with as little stress as possible. In line with our goal of helping our members live healthier lives, we must also exert the same effort in prioritizing our employees’ wellbeing,” Tan added.

LiveWell and BeWell are available through the Optum website, which also features sections on self-improvement, workplace issues, and career planning. Articles on various topics such as anxiety and stress management are also featured regularly for employee consumption.

When companies invest in the mental and physical well-being of their employees, employees are less at risk of burnout. At a time when we must be mindful of our health, programs and provisions for mental health support at work such as the LiveWell and BeWell programs can help alleviate the weight from the employees’ shoulders. As one’s mental well-being also affects their relationships with those around them, a healthy and positive mental state would allow for meaningful and positive contributions to their family and community.

In maintaining and encouraging a healthy and happy lifestyle among employees, providing quality healthcare solutions for members, therefore, comes without any difficulty for Optum. – Rappler.com