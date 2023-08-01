Big bear energy: Get to know this TikTok-fave clothing brand’s latest collection

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by INSPI and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

TikTok shoppers, you might have already seen this trendy local label on your FYPs.

Clothing brand INSPI is best known on TikTok for its affordable yet reliable basics, with their base collections being lauded to have a similar quality as big box clothing chains’ pieces. But did you know that they dabble in streetwear-inspired designs as well?

The brand just released their latest streetwear-inspired collection called the INSPI Bear. The collection’s relaxed, oversized shirts feature the brand’s muse – a brown bear – with urban clothing and edgy elements. Designed with a unisex aesthetic in mind, the collection can fit into anyone’s casual wardrobe rotation.

“[The] INSPI brand has always been positive, happy, and strong in character, and we believe that a bear figure brings together a good combination of charm and power. The logo captures the strength, playfulness, and allure of INSPI, creating a brand that is both fierce and fashionable,” said INSPI’s president and CEO, Mr. Kenny Tsai.

With over 470,000 followers on their TikTok account, INSPI captures its audience by listening to what resonates with millennials and Gen Z and how they express themselves through fashion.

The brand first began with statement shirts of bible verses, clearly cementing its motivation – to provide inspiration and positivity for its wearers. As the brand followed the trends of the times, the concept of inspiration evolved into many different fashion genres and designs. Now, the arrow points to streetwear – and the INSPI Bear collection serves the brand’s own flavor of the fashion style.

“INSPI has firmly established itself as a fashion staple, from experimenting with statement shirts to adding graphics and innovative designs. It became more than just casual wear – it became a symbol of personal style,” said Mr. Kenny. “From the moment you slip into one of the shirts, you will experience the perfect fusion of modernity, streetwear, and comfort.”

To help customers rock the new INSPI Bear pieces, Mr. Kenny even gave some tips on how to style the pieces:

“Styling INSPI Bear pieces can be both fashionable and comfortable. Here are some trendy and versatile ways to rock an Inspi Bear oversized shirt:

Knot it – tie a knot at the front or side of the shirt to add some shape and flair, which works well with any bottoms like high-waisted jeans, skirts, or shorts.

Half-tuck – tuck the front of the oversized shirt into the waistband of your bottoms while leaving the back untucked. This creates a casual look while defining your waistline.

Layering – pair the oversized shirt with a fitted blazer or denim jacket to balance out the volume and create a trendy and edgy ensemble.

Belted – style it with a belt over the oversized shirt. This creates a chic and polished appearance.

Fitted pants or leggings – pair your oversized shirt with fitted leggings or pants for a more comfortable and laid-back look.

Accessorize – accessorize the oversized shirt by using some chunky necklaces, statement earrings, or a fashionable hat. It can add a personal touch and draw attention to your overall look.

There are a lot of ways to wear the INSPI oversized shirt. Feel free to experiment with different styles and find what makes you feel confident and comfortable,” said Mr. Kenny.

Ready to cop your own INSPI Bear pieces? Shop the collection now on Shopee or Lazada. To keep up with INSPI and their future collections, follow them on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. – Rappler.com