Jameson brings Poblacion’s streets to life with a St. Patrick’s Day street party

What happens when Jameson brings a party to the heart of Makati’s nightlife scene? An awful good time

The streets of Poblacion were painted green last March 16, when Jameson Irish Whiskey threw an all-out St. Patrick’s Day party. It was a Saturday night to remember, as hundreds of visitors came out to sing with some of the hottest OPM acts, play games, and dance on the streets with a cup of Jameson Ginger & Lime on the house.

Want to know what went down? Here’s a recap that’ll make you wish you were there!

Unforgettable performances

Some of the hottest bands graced the Jameson stage and brought the street party to life. Lola Amour came out and performed hits like “Raining in Manila” and “Pwede Ba” and got the crowd screaming. Juan Karlos then followed to keep the energy at an all time high, with crowd-favorite tracks like “Ere” and “Buwan.”

Party scene heavy hitters like DJ Ron Poe and Margachi also played sets that made the people dance, keeping the good vibes going all the way ‘til midnight.

Jameson bars – with a free drink!

The area had three Jameson bars to keep everyone quenched with their favorite whiskey drink. Upon presenting their Jameson Digital Passport app, each guest got a free cup of the deliciously refreshing Jameson Ginger and Lime. To add to the fun, visitors also got the chance to win exclusive goodies like the Jameson x Kurimu ice cream, a Jameson cap, a custom Jameson tote bag, and a whole lot more!

It’s not a block party without your neighbors joining in on the fun! Jameson also partnered with adjacent bars like Z-Hostel, Kampai, Ugly Duck, White Banana, Apotheka and many more to offer special St. Patrick’s Day promos on Jameson drinks.

At a Jameson party, everyone is always encouraged to drink responsibly. Folks could also get free water at a designated hydration station plus a roaming water refiller.

Fun and games

All around the area, giant versions of beloved games like Jenga and Connect 4 were set up for friends and family to enjoy. There was also a Jameson foosball table and a ring toss made out of Jameson bottles. Visitors could make new friends or hang out with their loved ones with a little friendly competition!

For something less competitive, guests could also customize their own Jameson tote bags with a heat press booth or leave their mark on the doodle-friendly Jameson barrels booth.

‘Fit-check-worthy merch

Folks could also bring home some limited edition merch to remember the night for life. The Dickies x Jameson streetwear collection has caps, sweaters, and shirts that show off the collaboration of two iconic brands. The collection is only available for purchase at select Jameson events, so each piece can definitely be a conversation starter for streetwear fans.

Feeling that FOMO yet? Don't worry, Jameson has more events up its sleeve.

All photos by Mike Liwanag