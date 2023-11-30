Kiddo-preneurs showcase their knack for business at SM Aura

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kids as young as four years old showed off their entrepreneurial flair

​​Over 30 young entrepreneurs showcased their ingenious business ideas at the first-ever Kiddo-preneur Fair at SM Aura last November 26.

Creativity and youthful acumen filled the air as kiddo biz owners displayed their entrepreneurial spirit, offering an array of products ranging from handmade accessories, stickers, grocery items, to food and drinks, and an assortment of novelty items.

Beyond the lively market atmosphere, the event provided invaluable lessons from none other than SM Engineering Design and Development president Hans “Chico” Sy, Jr. He not only celebrated the young entrepreneurs’ endeavors but also shared pivotal lessons from his own journey.

Chico learned valuable business lessons from his grandfather, the late SM founder, Henry Sy, Sr. He recalled how his grandfather stressed that one’s reputation and treatment of others lay the foundation for lasting success. “How you deal in business or how you treat people is more important than money,” he said. “Your reputation – the way people perceive you – can never be bought with money. Money can be lost, money can be gained, but your reputation is forever.”

For the budding entrepreneurs, Chico’s advice was simple yet profound: Love what you do and persist through challenges. He stressed the significance of genuine passion and continuous innovation, emphasizing that dedication eventually paves the way for success.

“My first and most important tip is to love what you do. Find that spark. But once you learn and do what you love, I am saying this: Keep doing it. There will be difficult times. There might be times when you do not have sales, but try to ask yourself: What can I do differently?”

At the end of the event, awards were given to promising young entrepreneurs and their business ideas. The Best Design was awarded to Candy Stix and its purveyors, Cassy, age 10, and Cara Pineda, 6, for having the most visually appealing booth which caught the attention of bazaar-goers.

Beatrice Yu, 9, was given Best Service for providing an exceptional customer experience while tending to her grocery store, Bea’s Supersavers. The B Force Squad, composed of siblings Faith Bea, 5, and Brice Yap, 9, and Beatrix, 4, and Bryce Go, 8, won the Best Concept award for having a unified execution from advertisement, packaging, to service and branding in selling giftable novelty items such as tote bags, tumblers, and educational toys.

Lastly, Zo Keeper’s 7-year-old owner, Zoe Van de Leon, won the Best Ad award for garnering the most impactful social media ad for her products, reusable and eco-friendly snack containers.

Catch the next Kiddo-preneur Fair at The Podium Level 2, Atrium, on January 20 to 21, 2024, from 10 AM to 6 PM. To learn more about SM, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media. – Rappler.com

