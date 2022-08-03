Emmy award-winning designer Chris Do topbills Likha Creative Entrepreneur Summit

The two-day hybrid conference will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center on September 17 and 18

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Likha Creative Entrepreneurship Summit and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Setting a global stage for Filipino creatives, Likha Creative Entrepreneurship Summit is slated to be the biggest “phygital” gathering of the country’s top creative entrepreneurs, freelancers, agencies, and organizations in 2022.

The two-day hybrid conference happening at the Philippine International Convention Center on September 17 and September 18 will put the spotlight on local creative talents, build connections among different niche communities, and design unique learning opportunities that will unleash “Malikhain Minds.”

Emmy award-winning director, designer, strategist, and educator Chris Do will give a lecture on Creativity Mind(Re)set and Content Marketing Intensive where he will speak on how to adopt a global-ready mindset and create quality content with the right attitude.

Do is the Chief Strategist and CEO of Blind, executive producer of The Skool, and the founder of The Futur (www.thefutur.com) — an online education platform that teaches the business of design to creative thinkers.

With a goal to empower Filipino creatives to create impact as entrepreneurs, the weekend event will tackle creativity in practice, impact, communication, and education. Attendees can expect to learn from renowned graphic designer AJ Dimarucot, Dream Project PH’s founder and Filipino Dreamagineer Prim Paypon, Braveworks Inc.’s CEO Kia Alvarez-Abrera, and educreator Lyqa Maravilla.

The event offers three ticket tiers – Rajah (VIP pass) worth P20,000, Datu (Hybrid pass) worth P10,000, and Lakan (Digital pass) worth P5,000 – that may be purchased via a three-month installment through Gcash, debit card, credit card, and other payment methods.

Rajah pass holders are entitled to special access to the event’s networking night called Piging, where they can interact and chat with the Likha speakers and partners.

Meanwhile, early ticket buyers have the chance to attend the Primer Events, a series of webinars that tackles various topics related to the creative industry, like branding, NFT Art, and design thinking, among others, every Saturday which started last May 14.

Ticket buyers will receive merchandise depending on the pass purchased such as Malikhain shirt, mousepad, tumbler, notepad, tote bag, Likha coffee table magazine, lanyard, and hoodie.

The Summit aims to instill learning outcomes to the attendees, such as adopting and embracing a creative mindset and finding more ways to access, hone and use their creativity to do what they love while creating impact, and have tangible plans to leverage their creative assets to grow their practice/business without losing their integrity.

In addition, they will also learn top marketing trends in 2022 and what they can optimize for 2023 as the economy starts to open up and understand the audience psyche of “the next normal” so they can create marketing messages that resonate with their target market.

To be part of the occasion meant to be a learning-filled event packed with life stories, experiences, and expert insights, interested participants may visit the Likha Creative Entrepreneurship Summit 2022 website at www.likhasummit.com for more information. – Rappler.com