5 accommodations under P5,000 per night that you can book via PAL Holidays

PAL Holidays is the Philippine Airlines’ newest one-stop travel website for PAL flights, accommodations, transport, and activities. PAL has partnered with Expedia, a global travel deals aggregator, to make sure that travelers get the most comprehensive options and the best deals – all in one place.

Whether you’re planning to stay in the Philippines over the holidays or travel around Asia, here are some accommodations that you can book for under ₱5,000:

Wake up to an ocean view every morning when you book a stay at the Coron Underwater Garden Resort. For only a little over ₱3,000 per night, you can book a floating villa for two that includes free breakfast.

After a day of island hopping and other water activities, you can take a dip in the infinity pool or get a relaxing massage when you come home to this resort.

If you’re headed to Siargao and want to bring your furry friends along, then the pet-friendly Ferra Resort Siargao is the place for you.

Experience living in modern bahay kubo-style rooms with a pristine white sand beach right outside your door. The lush greenery and calming ambience will surely give you and your furbaby the relaxation you deserve.

Finally going on a retreat to Bali, Indonesia? Complete your Eat, Pray, Love experience by booking an accommodation that is as beautiful and exotic as Bali but without going back home broke.

You can book a deluxe room in Ubud Village Hotel for only ₱4,400+ per night. It can accommodate up to three people and already includes breakfast for two. The Ubud Monkey Forest is also just an 8-minute walk away so you can forest bathe anytime you want – that’s if you don’t mind spending it with some mischievous monkeys.

Since the lifting of visa requirements, Taiwan has become one of the Filipinos’ favorite tourist destinations. So if you, too, are revenge traveling there, we’ve got your accommodation covered.

For only ₱4,700 per night, you can book a deluxe triple room that sleeps up to three people and includes free breakfast. It also has a reserve now, pay later option so you can secure the room without worrying about the fees just yet. It’s also fully refundable until a later date in case your plans change.

If you’re looking for a luxurious hotel experience in the heart of Bangkok, you can do that when you book a stay at Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 – but without burning a hole in your wallet!

A room in this 4.5 star-rated hotel starts at just P4,300+ per night. That already includes a breathtaking city view from a room that boasts of soundproofing and hypoallergenic beds. You can also enjoy the hotel’s luxurious amenities like spa treatments, aromatherapy, Thai massages, gym and pool access, and more.

