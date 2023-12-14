McDonald’s PH celebrates National Bike Month with third Tour De McDo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In celebration of National Bike Month, McDonald’s Philippines challenged over 21 cycling groups nationwide to create routes by connecting McDonald’s stores with Bike & Dine facilities and sharing these online using #TourDeMcDo.

With its integrated bike racks and dining ledges, Bike & Dine allows cyclists to order via Ride-Thru and enjoy their McDonald’s meal conveniently near their bikes. This infrastructure started being rolled out when McDonald’s recognized how its 700 stores across the country are becoming the stopover of choice for cyclists.

Cyclists were encouraged to create their own routes and share these with the public using #TourDeMcDo on social platforms, including apps for the cycling community like Strava or Komoot. Fueling these rides were free cyclists meals, and even special merchandise for those who shared the best photos and rode more kilometers.

“As one of our Green and Good priority initiatives, we are committed to championing sustainable mobility by encouraging our customers to choose bicycles as a mode of transportation, contributing to a healthier lifestyle and helping the environment. Our McDonald’s stores serve as a one-stop place for biking communities–providing rest, refueling, and bike repair services, all while enjoying their McDonald’s favorites,” shared Kenneth S. Yang, CEO and president of McDonald’s Philippines.

With McDonald’s Philippines encouraging the use of its bike-friendly features in stores like the Bike & Dine and bike racks, ordering via Ride-Thru, and complimentary facilities such as Bike Repair Stations, more cyclists continue to ride and stopover at McDonald’s.

Looking for a route to ride? Check out these bike routes from different cyclists and cycling groups on Strava or Komoot.

PRESS RELEASE