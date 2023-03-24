McDonald’s Philippines poised for growth after strong 2022 finish

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by McDonald’s Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

McDonald’s Philippines achieved record-breaking sales in 2022, surpassing its pre-pandemic (2019) sales performance.

Owned and operated by its chairman and owner Dr. George T. Yang and president and CEO Kenneth Yang – the quick service restaurant (QSR) giant attributes its performance not just to strong consumer mobility and post-pandemic behavior but to its continuous commitment to providing value for money, exciting limited-time menu offers, and an elevated omnichannel customer experience.

“McDonald’s Philippines’ strong performance in 2022 wouldn’t have been possible if not for the trust and continuous support of our customers all over the country. As we aim to consistently improve how we serve McDonald’s favorites to every Filipino, we are equally committed to providing feel-good experiences to our people (crew and managers) who make it all happen in our stores, and in communities where we operate for many years to come,” said Kenneth Yang, president and CEO of McDonald’s Philippines.

Feeling good, feeling safe

From its first store opening in Morayta, Manila in 1981, McDonald’s Philippines continues to uphold global food safety and quality standards in the preparation and service of its food whether through dine-in, take-out, Drive-Thru, or McDelivery.

This was further strengthened during the pandemic as part of its M Safe program, introduced in 2020.

The company doubled down on food safety and quality efforts through continuous monitoring, and crew and manager training, which contributed to its third party food safety audit results and customer perception scores on safety and trust.

Since the launch of M Safe, the company’s findings on “brand trust” increased by 5.4% which contributed to increased dine-in guest count, lifting market share for McDonald’s in 2022.

Setting the standard for doing good

McDonald’s takes pride in its global learning and development programs from Crew Training to Restaurant Leadership courses to its Digital Academy. As one of the biggest employers in the country, McDonald’s Philippines believes that everyone has the opportunity to grow and succeed in the company which starts by first having job security. McDonald’s is the first quick-service restaurant in the country to practice a direct hiring policy, providing regular employment to all its crew members. In 2022, McDonald’s Philippines hired more than 17,000 new employees in support of its new store openings – employing working students regardless of race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

To date, the company has close to 60,000 employees in over 700 stores across the Philippines – with over 47,000 employees in Luzon, close to 6,000 employees in Visayas, and 5,000 employees in Mindanao.

Serving meals with kindness

McDonald’s also prioritizes its commitment to the communities where it operates. To serve meals to underserved families without access to food, McDonald’s Philippines launched the Kindness Kitchen, a flagship program of its charity of choice, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

In December 2022, Kindness Kitchen has served over 800,000 meals, a 33% increase from 600,000 meals served in May. The initiative aims to serve 1 million meals by the end of 2023.

By continuously improving the quality of food, providing growth opportunities to its people, and creating a positive impact in communities, McDonald’s exemplifies always being a step ahead in upholding its commitment to world-class excellence.

Yang reiterates, “It is these customers we serve, the people working in our restaurants, and communities that we help that inspire and motivate us to be and do better. As many Filipinos continue to face challenges and recover from the pandemic, we want to be a place where they can experience feel-good moments. We want to be a company that Filipinos today and the future can trust.” – Rappler.com