CheckThisOut: Bag-friendly safety tools you can bring on commutes

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

It seems like Filipino commuters face every challenge possible when they’re out on the road. In the 2022 Urban Mobility Readiness Index, Metro Manila’s public transit was ranked 56th out of 60 countries, making it one of the worst in the world. From long, unorganized queues to hiking fares to busted sidewalks, traveling from point A to point B especially in the metro can feel apocalyptic.

Unfortunately, the woes don’t stop there. Along with a broken transport system, many commuters also feel unsafe in transit. In a tweet last February 21, journalist Jacque Manabat crowdsourced what people’s worst commute experiences are. Responses flooded in of commuters getting sexually harassed and becoming victims of holdups.

The streets of the metro are unjustly challenging, and it can pay to be extra cautious when you’re out alone. In case of emergencies, these tools might be useful to keep you safe.

Glass breaking hammer

If you find yourself in a dire situation inside a taxi or a booked car and you need to escape, this tool may help you. This safety hammer can fit in your pocket and is strong enough to break whole car windows with one swing. It also has a second feature as an emergency cutter that’s strong enough to slice through a seatbelt.

Monkey fist ball

In moments when you would need to defend yourself, pocket-friendly tools like this monkey fist could help you turn the tide in an altercation. This keychain-sized tool contains a heavy steel ball that you can use to deter an attacker. Don’t forget to check out YouTube tutorials that teach how to effectively and stealthily utilize the monkey fist.

Mini taser

One way to stop a persistent attacker in their tracks is to shock them with a non-lethal mini taser. This one also functions as a flashlight, so should you find yourself on a dark road, you can have this taser ready while you light up the path ahead.

Personal alarm

Distract assailants by attracting attention to yourself and your situation with a personal alarm. This tool from GSafe has an LED strobe light and produces a 130 dB alarm, which is so loud that it is just at the threshold of pain for hearing.

Mini pepper spray

Another non-lethal tool to have onhand is a mini pepper spray, which can help you escape a pursuer or even threatening animals from a distance. This spray by GSafe has a safety lock to prevent leakage and fits right into your pocket. Also, bonus points for the bedazzled exterior.

Along with safety tools, always keep your wits about you, update your loved ones on your location, and plan out your commute routes ahead of time so you can be confident and efficient in your travels. Stay safe out there, people. – Rappler.com

Tag us on social media with your latest budol finds, reviews, and recommendations using the hashtag #CheckThisOut🛒