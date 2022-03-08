CheckThisOut: Use GrabPay for purchases, bank transfers

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Maxed out your card (hope you didn’t pull off an Anna Delvey)?

If you want to break free from your credit card dependency yet still want to purchase limited-time items or deals on the spot, here’s one solution: your GrabPay can act as a credit card!

Your GrabPay wallet comes with a virtual, MasterCard-powered card that you can use for online purchases. The catch, of course, is that it’s actually debit, and works as long as it has funds. Most purchases are also qualified for rewards points that you can use for future Grab transactions.

You can also enjoy free transfers (for now!) to banks and other e-wallets. You won’t have any problem sending money to friends and family since most big names are covered by GrabPay.

Can’t wrap your head around it? Watch the video above and get started here.

– Rappler.com