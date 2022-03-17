CheckThisOut: Keep up with the latest games with this mid-range Lenovo Laptop

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Lenovo Philippines and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

If you’ve been on the market for a gaming laptop, then chances are you’ve come across Lenovo’s various gaming devices including the Legion and the IdeaPad Gaming lineups. While Legion is more for those into hardcore gaming and streaming, the IdeaPad Gaming line would be for those who want to transition easily between gaming and casual use.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming devices are designed for users who want to get their feet wet in the gaming world or try a gaming laptop for the first time. They’re more affordable than most gaming laptops, and don’t necessarily look like one either.

Think this could be a good fit for your needs? Here are some key features you should know.

Simple but stylish design, subtle gaming touches

A disadvantage many gaming laptops have when it comes to design is the prominence of flourishes that distinguishes it from regular laptops. Too many ridges and accents and the overuse of RGB in my opinion can take away from a laptop’s value. So to see Lenovo’s line of gaming devices, both Legion and IdeaPad Gaming, have a more minimalistic approach to design is a breath of fresh air.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i is a demonstration of how Lenovo has mastered this minimalistic gaming aesthetic. Its angled surfaces and jagged edges are subtleties that let onlookers know that what they’re seeing isn’t a regular office laptop but something more.

The device also feels premium when you hold it because it’s solid and sturdy, but lightweight enough that it isn’t hard to carry around. It’s also very comfortable to use and resting your wrist on its edge as you type or use the trackpad doesn’t bother you at all.

Soft to touch full-sized keyboard

Speaking of comfort, keyboards are another key feature that Lenovo has seemingly mastered, at least in my opinion.

The keys are soft to the touch but with a satisfying click. They’re also appropriately spaced, and adjusting to its layout is easy. They’re also backlit, so gaming in degen hours is doable. It’s also a full keyboard, so you have a neatly laid out numpad on the right.

165Hz FHD display

You can hardly call a laptop a gaming device if it doesn’t have a good screen, and luckily the IdeaPad Gaming 3i has one good for gaming. Equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD screen, games and movies look sharp at 1920×1080. Sure, playing on a larger external monitor will be the go-to for most gamers, but the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i’s screen is good enough to frag and spot players across the map.

What takes the cake though is its higher refresh rates at 165Hz. With this kind of refresh rate, moving in game feels smooth like butter, and trust me when I say that once you go 165Hz, you can’t go back to 60Hz anymore.

Updated for 2022

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i was first introduced in 2020, but has since then been updated to match specs needed for newer games.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i now uses the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-Series Processors, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 graphics. You also get a 512GB solid state drive for storage. Each device is also pre-installed with Windows 11.

Booting up the laptop only takes a few seconds, and games like Valorant run smoothly even when you crank up graphics quality to high. And of course, it also runs productivity apps with ease.

As with newer Lenovo devices, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i comes with Lenovo’s 3-Year Premium Care Warranty that offers 24/7 access to Lenovo technicians via phone, chat, email, and WhatsApp, as well as on-site service so you don’t have to scour the city for an authorized service center.

Where to buy

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i is a steal at P52,995.00 especially with its updated gaming capabilities. Get it straight from Legion Exclusive Stores and authorized resellers nationwide. You can also get it from the Lenovo Legion LazMall Flagship Store here. – Rappler.com