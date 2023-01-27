CheckThisOut: Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your partner who loves astrology

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

“What time were you born?”

If you’ve ever been asked that during a first date – congratulations, they’re into you! If you haven’t, it’s probably time to check your birth chart and get on that astrology wave.

Whether you believe in zodiac signs and if the stars really have a say in our personality or not, one can’t deny its impact. If you’re in the dating scene, it can also be a pretty fun conversation starter to get to know your partner. Even if they aren’t big on astrology, you’ll get to know how they react to different interests and if they’re the type of person that’s open to new ideas.

This Valentine’s Day, prove that the stars are in your favor to your astrology-loving significant other with these online finds that will outlast any Mercury Retrograde.

It doesn’t take a pretty penny to prove that you’ve been listening to your partner’s astrology theories and stories. This P55 ring comes in 12 constellations of the zodiac family, so you and your partner can go matchy without outright wearing your sign with pride.

Here’s another subtle way to flex your horoscope expertise. These P89 peso unisex bracelets can be worn for everyday wear or as a statement piece when going out. If you’re the type to have inside jokes as a couple, you can even give them your own zodiac sign.

“Lahat ba nakakuha na ng Tala By Kyla?” This local jewelry shop has been rising in popularity over the past few years, and it’s no wonder with its quality-made pieces and wide range of designs. They also feel pretty luxe despite the low prices.

Astrology: Using the Wisdom of the Stars in Your Everyday Life

For your partner still newly entering the world of astrology, allow them to deepen their love with this comprehensive guide using key points and easy-to-read case studies. It also doubles as a self-help book, with down-to-earth advice for each zodiac sign.

These zodiac-themed candles aren’t only infused with delicious scents, but also crystals and positive energy. Made by local shop The Good Wick, the soy blend candles are blended with essential oils to emanate that feeling of peace wherever your partner goes. FYI, they also offer manifestation candles for love, abundance, wealth, and more.

If your partner is leaning toward other spiritual practices and looking to decorate their space with it, check out this wonderfully designed tapestry with designs from tarot decks. I personally have the Star tapestry (a random purchase from the pandemic) and it’s been a great addition to my own space.

If they loved the tapestry idea, why not take it one step further with an actual tarot deck? This beginner’s tarot card features simple and whimsical illustrations of the Major and Minor Arcana by artist Adam J. Kurtz. The deck is also ideal for those stay-at-home dates when you and your partner just want to hang out and spark meaningful conversations.

No matter how astrology-driven your better half is, you don’t really have to know every house sign and aspect to be the kind of person who expresses interest in their partner’s hobbies. Whether or not you’re astrologically compatible, these gifts from the heart will still show the stars are aligned. – Rappler.com