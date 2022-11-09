realme to introduce new 10 series this coming 11.11 mega sale

The new phone will come with big discounts and cool freebies for a limited time only

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by realme and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

realme, the PH’s no. 1 smartphone brand for six straight quarters (based on IDC sell-in reports for Q2 2022) is one of the first countries to locally launch the much-awaited realme 10 together with realme Global.

Starting the realme 10 Series with unparalleled power efficiency, functionality, and style, the realme 10 comes with the flagship MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, a 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, a 5000mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, and a stunning 7.95mm Ultra-Slim Light Particle Design that comes in two color options: Rush Black and Clash White.

Big discounts at 11.11 mega sale

The realme 10 (8GB+128GB) variant will immediately be available on both Lazada and Shopee as well realme’s official stores and dealers nationwide, starting November 11 at an SRP of P12,999!

Catch the first-selling offer of P10,999 (P2,000 OFF) from Nov 11-13, on Lazada and Shopee and get an additional one-year warranty.

As for the realme 10 (8GB+256GB) variant, it will retail for only P14,999. Pre-orders will start on November 26 to December 2. Every purchase will come with a free realme Cobble bluetooth speaker worth P1,590!

More purchasing options

The realme 10 (8GB+128GB) variant will also be selling at the realme Official TikTok Shop at an exclusive discounted price of P11,999 (P1,000 off) with a free realme Cobble bluetooth speaker. You can also avail of it via Home-Credit or credit card for 0% interest at 6 or 9 months installments.

Kathryn Bernardo kicks off realmeWithYou holiday campaign

Aside from the launch of the realme 10, the brand also unveiled its realmeWithYou holiday campaign with the release of its brand video featuring Kathryn Bernardo, which you can check out on realme’s Official Facebook page. Embodying the happiness and hope, this year’s realmeWithYou revolves around encouraging everyone to stay bright, positive, and grateful, and “Have a Yellow Christmas” with realme!

Yellow sales and yellow surprises

To kickstart the holiday campaign, realme is making sure that the remaining months of the year will surely be sprinkled with yellow! Start your Christmas Shopping during realme’s 11.11 Pamasko Sale on realme’s official Shopee store wherein you can get up to 75% off plus 15% off vouchers on realme faves!

Get a chance to score CRAZY PISO Deals on realme’s official Lazada store during the 11.11 Mega Sale. Alongside the deals, Squads can also grab UP TO 60% off on realme audio devices so you can bop to Christmas music this holiday season.

The squad can also look forward to the Yellow Mystery Box Surprise and Yellow Bundle Promo starting in December. Visit realme’s participating stores or official accounts for more details.

To make the holidays extra special, realme has also partnered with Discovery Suites Manila, Fujifilm, Globe Prepaid, Logitech, Panther Gaming Gear, Uni-Care and Y.O.U Beauty for different promos and activities this coming Christmas season.

Capping the slew of Yellow Surprises, realme also launched the exciting Yellow Christmas Grand Raffle promo where customers with a minimum purchase of P4,000 and above are viable for entry! For complete details of the raffle, be sure to check out realme’s facebook page.

For latest news and updates about the brand, follow the official realme Philippines Facebook page at http://facebook.com/realmePhilippines and/or visit the official realme PH website at https://www.realme.com/ph/. – Rappler.com