A serene getaway at Negros Occidental’s historic The Ruins

When in Negros Occidental, one of the can’t-miss attractions is Talisay’s historic The Ruins.

Known as the “Taj Mahal of Negros,” The Ruins is a beautiful structure born out of love. It was built in the 1920s by Don Mariano Ledesma Lacson, who constructed the mansion to honor his deceased wife. Embedded within the details of the mansion’s architecture and design are mementos of Don Mariano and his wife Maria Braga Lacson’s love.

But during World War II, American troops burned down the mansion to prevent Japanese forces from using the residence as headquarters. In 1942, the mansion burned for three days, leaving behind only the mansion’s concrete structure.

Today, from its lush gardens to the building’s concrete detailing, thousands of visitors come to see The Ruins thatcontinues to proudly stand tall.

