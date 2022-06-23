SM Store launches Green Finds to make green living easy for Filipinos

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Store and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

The SM Store recently launched the SM Green Finds initiative to make everyday living better for the planet and for Filipinos. Through the Green Finds badge, customers can now easily find products that promote clean beauty, sustainable fashion, green technology, and eco-friendly home tools. Alongside SM retail affiliate brands, SM Green Finds offers resourcefully made products made from natural ingredients that promote local artisans and support community livelihood.

“We devote ourselves to understand what our customers want, anticipate their needs, and find ways to bring products to their satisfaction. By making greener options easier to find and making it more affordable, we can easily shift to living green,” says SM Retail Inc. President Ponciano Manalo Jr.

According to the UN Environment Program, in order to live sustainably, one must have an understanding of how our lifestyle choices impact the world around us. Through the SM Green Finds initiative, it is easier for customers to choose products that consider the wellbeing of our communities and our planet every day.

“We find ourselves with a very unique opportunity to bring both our customers and our supplier partners toward a greener shopping experience – one that prioritizes the welfare of our communities and our common home, our planet,” adds Manalo.

Customers can visit the flagship SM Green Finds pop-up at The SM Store in SM Mall of Asia starting June 13, and increasingly throughout more SM Stores nationwide, later on.

Greener Practices through the SM Green Movement

The SM Green Finds is one of the many initiatives under the SM Green Movement – a collective effort of SM, together with its partners, customers, and communities towards Green Living, a Green Culture and a Green Planet.

For more than 60 years now, SM has pursued initiatives through long-term partnerships to be of better service to the Filipinos nationwide. It has been investing in green solutions like water catchments facilities and solar energy panels. It continued to work with thousands of supplier partners for locally and sustainably made products. It has engaged its customers and communities to take part in keeping the environment clean through its programs like Trash to Cash and coastal clean-ups. It has protected our natural environments by rehabilitating hectares of mangroves and working towards the declaration of marine protected areas.

Through the SM Green Movement, SM takes its commitment further by creating practical solutions to make green living easier for everyone it serves.

Investing in Green Spaces for a Green Planet

From installing solar panels with 10.6MW capacity to recycling an average of 8.7 million cubic meters of water in 2021; building malls with water catchments to innovating designs such as building SM Marikina on stilts for climate resilience; SM has been in the business of creating green spaces for Filipinos to enjoy.

With the SM Green Movement, we can only expect more innovative green spaces to rise. The newest addition to SM group’s roster of green spaces is the new and green SM Retail Headquarters.

Sustainably designed, the two-tower, 14-storey office has received the IATF-LGU’s safety seal requirement as well as the WELL Health-Safety Rating for facilities operations.

It is designed with Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) panels which has thermal resistance, lessens noise transmission, and reduces condensation. For responsible management of resources, it is equipped with automated lighting systems to lessen power consumption, water recycling facilities for water closets in employee washrooms, and proper waste management facilities where recyclables are endorsed to the Trust International Paper Corp (TIPCO) in Tarlac. To promote air quality, indoor plants surround the spaces, ensuring proper oxidation. All buildings have designed back racks for employees to encourage green mobility.

For more information, go to smgreenmovement.com – Rappler.com