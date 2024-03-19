SM Supermalls, BFP conduct simultaneous fire drills for Fire Prevention Month

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NATIONWIDE DRILLS. Smoke was seen coming out of the Megamall as part of the fire and evacuation drill conducted in SM Megamall. All photos courtesy of SM Supermalls.

Two 'fire victims’ rescued from the bridgeway of SM Megamall was one of the highlights of the activity

More than 21,000 employees, security guards, janitors, other agency personnel, customers, BFP personnel in more than 106 SM malls, offices and properties participated in the third SM Supermalls and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Nationwide Simultaneous Fire Drill on March 13, 2024.

The drill simulated the occurrence of a 7.2. magnitude earthquake which resulted to destructive fire, explosion of gas farm, and collapsed of some structures with injuries to people inside the mall, missing persons, and trapped victims. SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City was the main venue of the fire drill.

Two ‘victims’ rescued by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Mandaluyong City from the bridgeway of SM Megamall using the aerial ladder truck – was one of the highlights of the activity.

The Mandaluyong City Fire Station, Mandaluyong CDRRMO, PNP, MMDA, and barangay, together with SM’s fire brigade teams and tenants demonstrated their respective capabilities including rope rescue and high angle rescue by the BFP Special Rescue Force, tenant employees demonstrated how to use fire blankets and fire extinguishers, and SM Fire Brigade Team as first responders on the scene.

RESCUE SIMULATION. A rescuer from the BFP Special Rescue Forces lowered the injured victim 30 meters above the ground. All photos courtesy of SM Supermalls.



The nationwide simultaneous fire drill is one of the ways in which SM affirms its contribution to the creation of risk-resilient societies. The Public-Private Partnership with the BFP give priority to the constant training of SM’s personnel to respond to disasters including earthquakes and destructive fires. This in turn help in ensuring the safety of SM’s stakeholders including costumers, tenants, employees, nearby communities and the general public.

Present in the Megamall Fire Drill were L-R: Supt Nazrudyn M. Cablayan (Mandaluyong City Fire Marshal), Ian Mathay (SM Supermalls Megamall AVP), Atty. Pearl Jayagan Turley (SM Supermalls AVP for Corporate Compliance), CSupt Manuel Golino (BFP Director for Fire Safety Enforcement), Engr. Liza B. Silerio (SM Supermalls VP for Corporate Compliance), Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr., USec Serafin Barreto of DILG, Engr. Junias Eusebio (VP Mall Operations of SM Supermalls), SSupt Rodrigo Reyes (ARDO of BFP NCR). – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE